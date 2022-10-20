Sutton Stracke in green cut-out dress reveals Below Deck star she has ‘secret crush’ on

Sutton spills some Bravo crush tea. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke has revealed the Below Deck star she has a “secret crush” on, and her answer is not a surprise at all.

Over the weekend, Bravolebrities descended on New York City for the mega fan event, BravoCon.

Sutton was on hand to represent RHOBH, along with several of her cast members, as the Season 12 drama’s still going strong.

However, the Southern Belle didn’t let the tension get in the way of her having a good time, especially since Sutton was looking forward to seeing her Bravo crush.

Last week as the BravoCon kicked off, Sutton spilled some tea of her own.

It wasn’t about her show, but rather other Bravolebrities she has her eye on.

Who is Sutton Stracke’s Below Deck crush?

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Sutton was stunning as she rocked a long, dark green, long-sleeve dress with a super low neckline and a cut-out in the middle. Sutton used the time to gush over BravoCon and the chance to meet so many faces from the network, especially in the Real Housewives franchise.

When asked who Sutton was looking forward to meeting the most, she first said no one before realizing that was not true.

“He has a table across from my booth. It would be Captain Lee,” she said, blushing a little. “I know I have a secret crush on him. But he’s married and not available.”

Sutton was crystal clear in the fact that she respected Captain Lee Rosbach being married but still admitted to him being her crush. She mentioned that Captain Jason Chambers isn’t married and handsome.

Captain Lee found out that he was Sutton’s secret crush and retweeted the interview, writing, “I’m very flattered.”

Other Below Deck and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills news

So much went down at BravoCon, including the ladies wearing some jaw-dropping outfits. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher, Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott and Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Courtney Veale all brought their fashion A-game.

RHONJ star Kathy Hilton stunned in a silver suit, while Erika Jayne showed off her toned legs in a black outfit.

It wasn’t all about looks, though. There was plenty of drama from both franchises. Daisy and Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary King caused quite a stir during their panel.

Erika caused an uproar with her prediction of the next Bravo couple to call it quits, and Lisa Rinna has been trying to make profits off her drama with Kathy recently.

Sutton Stracke and the rest of the RHOBH cast will be back next week for the final Season 12 reunion show that will have Kathy and Lisa facing off.

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.