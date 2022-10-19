Aesha Scott stuns in her favorite BravoCon dress. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under beauty Aesha Scott rocked a black and white belly-baring dress at BravoCon this past weekend.

Aesha had a plethora of jaw-dropping outfits for the three-day fun-filled event.

The brunette beauty showed off her fashion sense with various styles, from miniskirts to long gowns to fun shorts, all with glamour and flare.

Oh yes, Aesha left her chief stew uniformed behind to show Below Deck Down Under fans a side they don’t often see on the hit-yachting show.

However, it’s the looks she wore the night of Andy Cohen’s Legends Ball that Aesha has named her favorite from her time in New York City.

The black and white number was a hit, and there’s no question Aesha was drop-dead gorgeous.

Aesha Scott rocks black and white belly-baring dress

Taking to Instagram after the weekend came to a close, Aesha shared a picture of her on the red carpet in her favorite outfit. Aesha was stunning in a long black and white checkered dress with long sleeves and a cutout in the middle to show off her toned abs.

The dress also has a super low neckline and tiny shoulder pads. Aesha wore her long brown hair in a slicked-back high bun with massive long diamond-looking earrings. Her makeup was soft and subtle to add a glamorous finishing aspect to Aesha’s outfit.

“Honestly my favourite look from the weekend!!! My jaw dropped when @bw36.174 presented it to me in his show room, I felt so powerful and unique! I think the dress along with @fivefootnothingau styling knocked it [out of] the park!!!” was part of the caption on her post.

Aesha also thanked Bravo and all the Below Deck fans who paid for the event.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott stuns in glam night-out look

There were plenty of moments captured of Aesha in her favorite look for the jam-packed BravoCon weekend. Aesha used Instagram Stories to share some up-close pictures of her in her black and white dress.

One image had her posting with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs. Another image of Aesha was a group selfie with Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Jason Chambers, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher.

There was even a close of her posing with Captain Jason and writing, “Last nights WWHL was WILD!!!! Also so in love with my dress and look!!”

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Aesha was also featured in an Instagram Story share from Daisy that had them on the red carpet along with Gary and Mzi Zee Dempers.

The chief stew did a reshare from Peacock, getting a full glimpse of her stunning dress again on the red carpet.

Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram and @daisykelliher87/Instagram and @ peacocktv/Instagram

That’s not all, either. Aesha shared a video of her in the fashionista look, where she, Daisy, and Gary got their dance on in fun footage from a BravoCon booth.

Aesha Scott was a vision at Bravo Con, and she also had some tea to spill. Below Deck Down Under Season 2 was among the exciting news that more Below Deck shows are coming in 2023.

There was also a sneak peek of Below Deck Down Under Season 2 featuring the captain and chief stew.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.