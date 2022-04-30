Survivor winner Richard Hatch throws shade at host Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst has been the host of Survivor for years. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor winner Richard Hatch has a lot of opinions about the reality competition show, and that includes thoughts on host Jeff Probst as well.

It was back on the inaugural season of Survivor that Hatch became the $1 million winner, helping the show to gain popularity that has sustained it for many years.

During Survivor 41 and Survivor 42, though, some fans have become frustrated with castaways talking about their personal experiences.

And following the latest episode of the show, Hatch took to social media to share what he feels that Survivor fans have lost along the way. He also uses some colorful language to express his latest thoughts.

Richard Hatch speaks about Jeff Probst and Survivor 42

Richard Hatch didn’t mince words in a social media post about Survivor host Jeff Probst.

“I’ve not seen any commentary accurately capturing what Survivor fans have lost and are losing with [Jeff] Probst’s increasing power,” Hatch started out his lengthy Facebook post.

Hatch continued about Probst, “He is incompetent, lacking the depth, sophistication of thought, and insight to successfully nurture this extraordinary game. Instead, and rather than seek out and use available resources to appropriately facilitate the game, he consistently mishandles poignant moments, ignoring context, all the while steering this game into unsurvivably rough seas and no doubt, eventually, into the looming rocky shoreline.”

Later in the post, Hatch expressed sentiments about the Survivor host’s vanity. He wrote, “Probst’s irresponsible insertion of his own shallow, short-sighted, and agenda-driven influence is destroying the game’s integrity and stealing the unique opportunity for introspective growth Survivor once provided viewers.”

