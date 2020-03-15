Survivor: Who has an Immunity Idol on Winners at War cast?

The Survivor: Winners at War Immunity Idols could play a big part in how the rest of Season 40 plays out.

So far, through five episodes and six Tribal Councils, none of the Immunity Idols have been played. It sets the stage for a flurry of use in the episodes to come.

Recently, we reported on who has the most Fire Tokens, as that Survivor 40 twist is also going to impact how things progress this season.

Parvati Shallow and Natalie Anderson each have a distinct advantage in that regard, but neither one of them possesses an Immunity Idol that could be used to maintain safety at a future Tribal Council.

Who has the Immunity Idols on Survivor: Winners at War?

Sandra Diaz-Twine has an Individual Immunity Idol that Natalie found on Extinction Island and sold to her for a Fire Token. Nobody on the cast — outside of Sandra and Natalie — even knows that it is in play yet.

Denise Stapley, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, and Sophie Clarke each have Immunity Idols after finding halves and surviving long enough to make them whole. It means a lot of other people know that these particular idols are in play, but they are still very advantageous this season.

Jeremy Collins also possesses a Safety without Power advantage. It means that he can use it to be safe at a Tribal Council, but then he must exit the process and he doesn’t get to vote on who gets sent to Extinction Island.

Sarah Lucina is another one of the veterans with an advantage that she purchased from Natalie for her Fire Token. She has the ability to steal a vote at a future Tribal Council.

Survivor Season 40 rolls on

During the last episode of the show, viewers saw Rob Mariano get voted out at Tribal Council. He will be reunited with his wife, Amber Mariano, when the March 18 episode airs on CBS.

There are now going to be six people on Extinction Island, so the season could be getting very close to the point where they get a shot at returning to the game.

Outside of what is taking place on the show, it was also revealed that Survivor 41 and 42 are experiencing production delays due to what is going on with the coronavirus. For that reason, viewers are going to want to keep tuning in to watch new episodes of Survivor Season 40, especially since we will soon get to see who becomes the ultimate Sole Survivor.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.