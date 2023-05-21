Survivor spoilers: Jaime reveals that unseen footage led to working with Tika

In a new Survivor 44 interview with Jaime Lynn Ruiz, she spoke about what happened at a recent Tribal Council.

According to Jaime, some close relationships in Fiji haven’t been highlighted on the show.

Jaime says she was close to Yam Yam Arocho, and Lauren Harpe was close to Carson Garrett.

She also said a trio with herself, Lauren, and Yam Yam further cemented some of their decisions in the game.

At the Tribal Council vote where Danny Massa was sent packing, Jaime stated that the relationships with Yam Yam and Carson led to her and Lauren voting against Heidi.

That vote was a turning point in the game because they had a majority to eliminate one of the Tika three (Yam Yam, Carson, and Carolyn Wiger).

In the next episode, Jaime was again on the wrong side of the vote as Carolyn, Carson, Heidi, and Yam Yam voted her out.

Jaime discusses her relationship with Yam Yam

By working with the three remaining Tika members to target Danny and Heidi, Jaime unknowingly put herself in more danger.

This revelation is one reason a Reunion Show is a good way to conclude a season of Survivor. Doing so would allow Jaime to tell this story on the big stage and have the producers confirm her version of the events by showing clips.

There have been a lot of deleted scenes from Survivor 44 shown after the fact, including a conversation between Carolyn and Danny that led to her voting him out.

Below, Jaime speaks about why she and Lauren worked with the Tika members and how worried they were about missing Immunity Idols.

Jaime gets to vote for the Sole Survivor

On finale night, Jaime is one of the Survivor 44 jurors who get to vote on the winner.

One of the final five castaways will leave the jungles of Fiji with that $1 million prize.

Since everything has already been filmed, the results aren’t a secret to the Survivor 44 cast members who are now at home.

This should lead to many live reactions on social media when host Jeff Probst reads out the votes.

Regarding there being no Reunion Show, Jeff spoke about why he loves the After Show and alluded to it being a permanent fixture now.

As a reminder, the Survivor 44 season finale airs on May 24. Here is a breakdown of how this finale night works for the Season 44 cast.

Looking ahead, early spoilers about the Survivor 45 cast have been revealed.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.