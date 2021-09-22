Survivor spoilers: Did the Season 41 winner already get crowned?

The Luvu Tribe is one of the three tribes competing on Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor spoilers, or rather, potential spoilers, were addressed in a new interview that took place with host Jeff Probst.

This all goes back to what happened with the Survivor: Winners at War finale and how messy it was to watch the winner get crowned.

Since the Survivor 40 finale was taking place right in the middle of a pandemic, they used video chat to connect with the 20 castaways on finale night. It was messy, to say the least, with too many different locations needing to have cameras.

In fact, it was so disjointed, that Jeff Probst was reading off the names of the votes on a makeshift stage he had built in his garage.

No Survivor fan wants to see another finale night conducted through online chatting, so the question came up about what the plans were with the Survivor 41 cast.

Was Survivor 41 winner already determined?

Entertainment Weekly asked Jeff Probst if the final Tribal Council vote reading was done in Fiji while filming, or if it still needs to take place during a “live” reunion show.

“Yes, we faced our own dilemma when it came to deciding how to handle the final Tribal Council and the reveal of the winner,” Probst said in response.

“But this was more risk versus risk! Should we risk it and do what we always do in the hopes we can do a live finale back in the states? Or do we risk it and announce the winner in the jungles of Fiji and hope the secret stays a secret? What would you do? You’ll have to watch to find out what decision we made,” Probst went on to say.

The answer was pretty unfulfilling from Probst, but the way that he responded sure makes us think that everything may have already been pre-taped. But could the Survivor 41 winner keep a secret that long? Filming came to an end a while ago in Fiji, so it’s definitely possible that the Survivor 41 already had their name called.

'Survivor' host Jeff Probst talks about the show's COVID finale plan — and his 'pretty damn impressive mullet.' https://t.co/hdZzvXpPaq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 21, 2021

The Survivor 41 cast ushers in new era of the show

CBS already revealed the full Survivor 41 cast and it is a good mix of players that were brought out to Fiji to get the reality competition show started up again.

They also revealed the Survivor 41 tribes so that viewers can easily keep track of things when the season premiere arrives.

There has been a long hiatus since Survivor 40 ended and Survivor 41 begins on CBS. It was hard for the production team to safely film new seasons of the show during a pandemic, but equally hard for Survivor fans to wait so long to get to see some new content. Luckily, everything came together and the new season is ready for consumption.

The Survivor 41 season premiere takes place on Wednesday, September 22 and this will be a two-hour episode to get things going. The look and the feel of the show might also be a little different this season, as the castaways are playing a much shorter game than in the past. Will viewers even notice the differences? We will all have to tune in and find out together.

Before the #Survivor 41 premiere tomorrow, get an inside look at what this season has in store! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rt68apViNH — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 21, 2021

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.