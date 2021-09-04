Survivor 41 tribes revealed: Fall 2021 season features 18 new people

The Survivor 2021 season brings back Jeff Probst as the host. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 41 tribes were officially revealed and it gives fans of the show a good look at how the teams will break down this fall.

The full Survivor 41 cast was recently released by CBS, giving fans our first official look at the 18 brand-new castaways.

When we last saw a season of the hit reality competition show, 20 of the best winners from over the years came back to play for $2 million on Winners At War.

Now, production is breathing some new life into the franchise with a completely new cast, a different format for the show, and some new wrinkles that will be revealed soon.

The Survivor 41 tribe lists

Below is a breakdown of the three tribes that will begin the Fall 2021 season of the show. It includes images that CBS just released in order to create some more buzz.

Blue Tribe (Luvu):

Danny McCray: 33-year-old retired NFL player from Houston, Texas.

DeShawn Radden: 26-year-old shift manager/medical scribe from Phoenix, AZ.

Erika Casupanan: 32-year-old communications professional from Toronto, ON, Canada.

Heather Aldret: 52-year-old artist from Charleston, SC.

Naseer Muttalif: 37-year-old sales manager from Milpitas, CA.

Sydney Segal: 26-year-old law student/legal intern from Morgan Hill, CA.

Green Tribe (UA):

Brad Reese: 50-year-old rancher from Shawnee, WY.

Genie Robin-Chen: 46-year-old grocery store worker from Portland, OR.

Jairus Robinson: 20-year-old student from Oklahoma City, OK.

Richard Foye: 31-year-old flight attendant from Sedro-Woolley, WA.

Sara Wilson: 24-year-old mechanical engineering student from Sherman Oaks, CA.

Shantel Smith: 34-year-old pastor/comedian from Toronto, ON, Canada.

Yellow Tribe (YASE):

David Voce: 35-year-old doctor from Chicago, IL.

Eric Abraham: 51-year-old cybersecurity worker from San Antonio, TX.

Evvie Jagoda: 28-year-old researcher and Ph.D. student from Arlington, MA.

Liana Wallace: 20-year-old business student from Evanston, IL.

Tiffany Seely: 47-year-old teacher from Plainview, NY.

Xander Hastings: 21-year-old computer science student from Jacksonville, FL.

Survivor 41 airing during Fall 2021 TV season on CBS

The Survivor season premiere arrives on Wednesday, September 22. It’s going to be a two-hour debut, so a lot of ground is going to be covered by the production team and host Jeff Probst.

As a reminder, the Survivor 41 season is much shorter than a typical installment of the show. This will serve to pack the excitement into each episode of the show and it will give the new season a unique feel.

And as Jeff Probst keeps saying during the numerous television commercials that are airing right now, “the monster is hungry.” Buckle up, everyone!

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.