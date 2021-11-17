Survivor spoilers: CBS releases key information about new episode tonight

An important Immunity Challenge takes place on Episode 9 of Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor spoilers about the new episode tonight have been released by CBS ahead of time.

It appears that the network is looking to create some additional buzz for Survivor 41, Episode 9, and some key details were posted on social media.

As a reminder, on the last episode, Survivor fans saw Tiffany Seely get voted out. She seemed to not see it coming and it was certainly a shocking Tribal Council for a lot of viewers at home.

Following that November 10 Survivor episode, CBS released some bonus footage of Tiffany arriving at Ponderosa to become the first member of the Season 41 jury.

Survivor spoilers about Season 41, Episode 9

“Time to pick rocks! See which two castaways are voted out in tomorrow’s all-new #Survivor episode on @CBS,” reads the new social media post that the show has posted online.

This appears to be another dramatic twist in the making, with yet another instance where host Jeff Probst is going to make the castaways choose rocks to decide their fates.

Will this be where two teams are set up and one person from each team gets to win Individual Immunity? And then one person from each team also gets voted out at Tribal Council? We are going to all have to tune in for the November 17 episode of Survivor 41 to find out for sure.

Time to pick rocks!👀 See which two castaways are voted out in tomorrow's all-new #Survivor episode on @CBS. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/l42eFV4gci — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 16, 2021

An exciting Fall 2021 season of Survivor

It’s very intriguing that CBS and Survivor decided to reveal these specific details about the new episode. It certainly foreshadows a really exciting night for the show and it will take the final 10 castaways down to just eight people competing for the $1 million prize.

Since the social media post also made sure to note that two people are “voted out,” it means this isn’t the huge twist that has been rumored online. Instead, we are going to see something completely unexpected – although it is technically expected now that we know two more people are heading to the Survivor 41 jury before the end of the night.

We are getting very close to a point in the Survivor season where the finalists are going to be revealed. Then, the Survivor 41 jury will place their votes for who they feel deserves to win this season.

Ahead of this new episode of Survivor 41, here is a breakdown of who holds advantages still.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.