Survivor Season 44, Episode 8: Frannie struggles on her own and a plot unfolds

Survivor has released some footage from the new episode airing on April 19.

In the last episode, Frannie Marin made a tough call that left her without her partner in Fiji.

Matt Blankinship will return as a member of the Survivor 44 jury during this new episode, so Frannie sees him again soon.

But in the promo shared below, Frannie is shown struggling without Matt.

At the same time, now that Frannie is not part of a duo, she has become a free agent who can work with new castaways.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Unless Survivor viewers are getting tricked by the editing, one castaway is shown approaching Frannie with a big plan.

Survivor Season 44, Episode 8 TV promo

Brandon Cottom and Kane Fritzler feel they are running the game of Survivor. Having two additional members of the Ratu tribe in the final 10 (Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz) has helped their confidence level.

Danny Massa has noticed and is ready to take out a Ratu member at the next Tribal Council. In the footage, Danny is also shown speaking with Frannie about making a big move.

Some scenes show Carson Garrett sick on his hands and knees. He tells the cameras that he is “just trying to push through” while not looking good.

This new episode is called Don’t Get Cocky, Kid, and it airs for the first time on Wednesday, April 19 at 8/7c on CBS.

More from Survivor 44

It was revealed that Matt and Frannie from Survivor are dating. In his exit interviews from the show, Matt spoke about how their showmance has carried outside of the game.

This is where a live Survivor Reunion Show would be used to update the fans, but that’s not how the new-school seasons are done. The votes are read in Fiji, and the winner is revealed during a pizza party.

When Frannie’s time on the show comes to an end, fans will get to hear from her as well. Whether that is soon or on finale night is unclear, so viewers need to keep tuning in to find out.

Applications are also open for the next season of Survivor. And Survivor 45 episodes may be longer, with some intriguing rumors about the show coming out recently.

Recently, Carolyn Wiger addressed Survivor fans with a heartfelt video she posted online.

For viewers who need to catch up on episodes from this season, the first seven episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.