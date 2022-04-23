Survivor, Jeff Probst release statement after death of castaway

Long-time Survivor host Jeff Probst had a lot to say about Ralph Kiser. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor host Jeff Probst and the show itself released a statement following the death of former castaway Ralph Kiser.

A cast member on Survivor 22, Ralph Kiser passed away this week. The sad news was shared online, leading to a lot of Survivor fans thinking back to when he was on the show.

Ralph was a part of Survivor: Redemption Island, where quite a few other memorable castaways also appeared. That includes Rob Mariano, who became the Survivor 22 winner, as well as Russell Hantz.

Though Ralph didn’t win his season, he will always be remembered as someone who loved playing the game and who was also extremely grateful that he had been given the opportunity.

A statement following the passing of Survivor’s Ralph Kiser

“The Survivor family extends our deepest condolences to the family of Ralph Kiser. His huge smile, his positive attitude and of course his infectious rooster crow made him one of the most likable to ever play Survivor. We are all so sorry for your loss,” Jeff Probst wrote in a message that has been shared on the various social media accounts for the show.

Jeff was definitely correct in his assessment of Ralph, as the former castaway was a must-watch player anytime he was on the screen.

The Survivor family extends our deepest condolences to the family of Ralph Kiser. His huge smile, his positive attitude and of course his infectious rooster crow made him one of the most likable to ever play Survivor. We are all so sorry for your loss. -Jeff Probst pic.twitter.com/H75zk4ZPtd — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 21, 2022

More news from Survivor

Some Survivor 42 spoilers that have been posted online may reveal how the entire season is going to play out. It includes the order that people will possibly be eliminated, as well as who is rumored to be the Survivor 42 winner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This season was filmed during Summer 2021, so the Survivor 42 winner has known for quite some time that they got to take home the $1 million prize. It’s now going to be interesting to see if the online information turns out to be correct.

For Survivor fans who want to go back and watch Ralph Kiser playing the game again, Survivor: Redemption Island is available for streaming through Paramount+. That’s also a great way for fans to catch up any missed episodes from the current season.

#Survivor always reminds us that there's beauty everywhere!💚 Happy #EarthDay, we hope you can go outside and enjoy nature today!🌎 pic.twitter.com/b6MeZDR3DX — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 22, 2022

As for the future of the reality competition show, it looks very bright, with CBS pre-ordering Survivor 43 and Survivor 44. That means new seasons are already slated to appear on CBS during Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.