Survivor alums taking part in new survivalist competition

Several Survivor alums are participating in a new show where they battle to survive on a remote island.

Do the former Survivor castaways have what it takes to beat people from Naked and Afraid?

Viewers will soon learn that answer when this new show called Fight to Survive debuts on The CW.

Fight to Survive will debut its inaugural season on the same night that The Challenge: USA Season 2 arrives on CBS.

Seven Survivor alums are playing on The Challenge this time, with people from Big Brother and The Amazing Race also playing again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Challenge: USA Season 2 also features nine Big Brother alums.

What is Fight to Survive?

Fight to Survive is billed as a social experiment in primitive survivalism.

The competitors must survive 25 days while batting the brutal conditions on a remote tropical island.

A $250,000 prize is on the line, and the competitors have to battle each other for the limited resources and essential tools.

Seventeen people are playing the game, some coming from Survivor, Naked and Afraid, Alone, and American Ninja Warrior. A few non-reality show people are also in the mix.

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila serves as the host. He has also served as a co-host on America Ninja Warrior for years.

Who is on the Fight to Survive cast?

As mentioned above, there are 17 cast members in Fight to Survive.

The show itself lasts eight episodes, airing weekly on The CW. Fight to Survive will be available for streaming on Roku at the end of its run.

Three Survivor alums are competing in Fight to Survive. They are Libby Vincek from Survivor 36, Missy Byrd from Survivor 39, and Stephanie Gonzalez from Survivor 36.

Below are the names of the 17 cast members and what show they come from.

Yuda Abitbol

Nathaniel Allenby

Amal Alyassiri – Naked and Afraid Season 9

Dani Beau – Naked and Afraid Seasons 4 and 14, and Naked and Afraid XL Season 1

Missy Byrd – Survivor Season 39

Robby Canton

Matthew Clarke

Sarah Danser – Naked and Afraid Season 8, Naked and Afraid: Lost at Sea, Naked and Afraid XL Season 4, and Naked and Ghosted

Afften DeShazer – Naked and Afraid Season 4

Stephanie Gonzalez – Survivor Season 36

Keali’i “K” Ka’apana – Called to the Wild

Zane Kraetsch – Alone: The Beast

Christina McQueen – Naked and Afraid Season 4 and Naked and Afraid XL Season 5

Jonathan Monroe – Naked and Afraid Season 7

Makani Nalu – Stranded With a Million Dollars; Naked and Afraid Season 10 and Naked and Afraid XL Season 6

J Ruiz – American Ninja Warrior Seasons 6, 7, and 8; Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge

Libby Vincek – Survivor Season 36

It’s FINALLY here! Preview of my new show “fight to survive” airing august 10th on the @The CW then streaming on the cw and @Roku am i hero or a villian? Tune in to find out 💪🏼 #realitytv #fiji #fightosurvive pic.twitter.com/OH9FtMham6 — Amal survivalist N&A📘📚 (@AmalJazmine) July 28, 2023

A new season of Survivor arrives this fall on CBS. It was filmed in Fiji with a $1 million prize.

Big Brother also returns this summer, and here is a look at the BB25 TV schedule.

Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS, and Fight to Survive debuts August 10 at 8/7c on The CW.