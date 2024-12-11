Survivor 47 Ponderosa: Gabe Ortis video released

CBS finally released the Survivor 47 Ponderosa video for Gabe Ortis.

Gabe finished in ninth place after becoming the 10th person voted out of Survivor 47.

Gabe became the third jury member joining previously eliminated Sierra Wright and Sol Yi.

Though he is out of the game as a player, Gabe plays an important role in deciding the Season 47 Sole Survivor.

When players are voted out, they are sent to Ponderosa.

The Ponderosa Lodge is a place to sleep, get checked out by the medical staff, and enjoy good meals.

Ponderosa was a bigger part of older Survivor seasons, with footage appearing during episodes. With the recent seasons, fans have had to enjoy online videos.

The Ponderosa video for Gabe Ortis

“If you’re going to go on Survivor, come ready to play 💪,” reads the caption to Gabe’s Ponderosa video.

“Hey, everybody. Gabe Ortis here. Jury member number three; voted out on Day 18,” Gabe says as the video begins.

We then see a brief recap of Gabe’s final Tribal Council and a quick hug with Sue Smey before he headed to Ponderosa.

“That’s the game that we all signed up to play,” Gabe admits before he shows some footage of Ponderosa.

Gabe also teased how he wouldn’t smile when he sat with the jury. It fits a theme that began with Sierra and continued when Sol joined her.

Gabe predicted that Kyle Ostwald would become the Survivor 47 winner and that Teeny Chirichillo got him voted out.

Check out Gabe’s Ponderosa video and leave a comment with your thoughts. Should they invite Gabe back for another season?

Below is a social media post that Gabe shared after his torch was snuffed.

“Been feeling a lot of emotions the past few days, mostly joy, gratitude, and disbelief in the experience I got to take part in,” Gabe wrote.

“I could never fit all my thoughts into one post, but just know this was the ride of a lifetime and I couldn’t be happier in how it all shook out, hope I made Baltimore proud y’all!” Gabe added to his Instagram post.

