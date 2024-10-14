Survivor 47 has a ‘brand new’ twist, reveals tribe shakeup for new episode

Survivor 47 has provided much excitement through the first four episodes of the season.

That includes a huge blindside that happened during the most recent episode.

Genevieve Mushaluk convinced Rome Cooney and Sol Yi to work together. The guys had been at odds for most of the season.

Genevieve, Rome, and Sol voted out Kishan Patel at the fourth Tribal Council, pulling off the blindside of the season (so far).

It appears that tribes are getting shaken up during Episode 5. So, it could be interesting to see the new tribe dynamics as Lavo becomes defunct.

Host Jeff Probst also has a surprise for the Survivor 47 cast.

Jeff teases a ‘brand new Survivor twist’ on new episode

Survivor 47, Episode 5 debuts on Wednesday, October 16.

During a preview for the new episode, Jeff tells the 14 remaining players that a new twist is about to be introduced.

It’s exciting to hear that something fresh will be added to the game, but the immediate reaction from some castaways appears negative.

Below is the TV promo currently running for the new episode, where we see that something spicy is coming.

New tribes for Survivor 47, Episode 5?

CBS has teased a tribe shakeup for the new episode, suggesting the three tribes will be reconstructed into two tribes.

It isn’t clear if this is just for a challenge or until the merge, but the castaways have some new buffs in the episode images.

A look at the possible new Tuku tribe is up first. It appears that Rome and Sol are still together, but now with blue instead of red buffs.

Andy Rueda, Sierra Wright, Solomon “Sol” Yi, Anika Dhar, Genevieve Mushaluk, Gabe Ortis, and Rome Cooney on the fifth episode of Survivor 47. Pic credit: Robert Voets

The next photo shows what appears to be the new Gata Tribe. They all don yellow buffs now, with the seven castaways competing hard during a new challenge.

Lavo appears done, with nobody representing the red buffs as Episode 5 progresses.

Tiyana Hallums, Caroline Vidmar, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, Rachel LaMont, Kyle Ostwald, and Teeny Chirichillo during the fifth episode of Survivor 47. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 47, Episode 5 synopsis

“The fallout from tribal council leaves one castaway feeling like they are on the outs. During the reward challenge, tribes must shoot their shot to land a win and earn an advantage,” reads the full synopsis for the October 16 Survivor 47 episode.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.