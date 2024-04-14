Survivor 46’s Soda Thompson speaks about her blindside, Venus Vafa relationship, and what fans didn’t see

A double-elimination episode ended Soda Thompson’s journey on Survivor 46. It was an unfortunate ending for her, but at least she made it to the jury phase.

Now Soda is reminiscing about her time in Fiji and touching on her gameplay, an odd relationship with Venus Vafa, and how she’s doing.

Here is a full recap of the episode that saw Soda and Tim Spicer voted out. Tim was sent home as the last person to be eliminated before the jury phase.

“I was very shocked. I keep saying this, but it’s like taking a pill and getting out of the Matrix,” Soda told Parade about the blindside.

“You’re all of a sudden awake, like you’ve been on this ride. And now, ‘Bloop!’ It’s out. And you’re like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, what? Okay, back to the real world. Oh my god, this is so sad. It’s over. But oh my god, I’m so happy. Oh, my god, Jeff’s here. And the cast and the crew I’ve gotten to know,'” Soda elaborated about her feelings after being voted out.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Survivor fans also saw Soda and Venus in what can best be described as a tense and tenuous relationship. But Soda says that viewers didn’t get to see the whole picture.

Soda explains her relationship with Venus on Survivor 46

“The thing with Venus is, they did not show our relationship from the beginning. Like we were number ones from Day One. I was the only one really who gave her the time of day and actually talk to her,” Soda shared.

The video below also provides more insight from Soda on how she interacted with Venus and explains more of what we didn’t see on TV. It’s well worth the watch!

Soda explaining her view of the issues between Venus and her. Worth a watch imo bc we really barely got to hear her side on anything! #survivor #survivor46 pic.twitter.com/VUKO4PfztD — sal (@sanguinesal) April 11, 2024

Soda speaks more about her Survivor blindside

In another video interview (shared below), Soda was asked different questions about her recent blindside. Of course, she addressed why she thought Venus was behind it, as seen during that Survivor episode. But Soda also figured out it wasn’t Venus that orchestrated her demise.

The second part of the video has Access Hollywood interviewing Tim Spicer about his blindside. He also felt safe heading into Tribal Council that fateful night, espedially with the relationships he thought were in place.

More news from Survivor 46

A new deleted scene shared by Survivor shows Q Burdette evaluating each cast member. He shares his thoughts on each player, shading several players he feels aren’t good at Survivor.

CBS has announced the Survivor 46 season finale date. It’s coming up quickly, with the network running out of new episodes from the latest season.

The good news is that Survivor 47 and Survivor 48 are on the way, so new groups of castaways will soon be shown shooting their shots in Fiji.

Previous episodes of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.