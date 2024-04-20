Survivor 46 releases extended promo for next new episode, ‘this is messy’ says Kenzie Petty

Survivor 46 has another chaotic episode in store for fans.

It will be difficult to top what happened during the previous episode when Q Burdette tossed a grenade during the Tribal Council debate.

Several plans for the vote had been tossed around, but Q then talked about falling on his sword and suggested that people vote him out.

Despite his willingness to be sent packing, the people working with Q had other ideas, and none of those ideas involved losing him as a vote.

Tevin Davis was eliminated on an 8-2 vote, with Tevin and Hunter McKnight as the rogue votes for Venus. It took the castaways down to only nine players competing for the $1 million prize.

With the cast cut in half, an important episode of Survivor 46 is slated to air on Wednesday, April 24.

An extended TV promo for Survivor 46, Episode 9

Below is the new promo featuring footage for the April 24 episode of Survivor 46. It is called Spicy Jeff – suggesting the host will have some fun moments at the Immunity Challenge or Tribal Council.

“This is messy. And dramatic. And emotional,” Kenzie Petty says as the promo begins.

“In all my days on Survivor…,” Jeff is shown stating after the narrator pumps up the viewers. The clip appears to be from the next Tribal Council.

“You write my name down, you best believe I’m gonna return the favor,” Venus Vafa is then heard saying.

This may indicate that Venus is coming after Hunter or Charlie Davis, as those are the two people left who have recently targeted her.

Kenzie and Venus have more to say as the promo continues.

Another Survivor 46 promo from CBS

Some additional footage from the new episode of Survivor was presented. CBS debuted it following the April 17 episode – and it’s chaos after the Tevin vote.

“Why wouldn’t you give me a heads up?” Tiffany Ervin is heard saying before asking, “Are you stupid? Are you dumb?”

Tiffany may be upset that people revealed she has an Immunity Idol in her pocket. It became a side-topic during the previous Tribal Council, and she is unhappy.

Later in the promo, Kenzie suggests that “everybody is turning on everybody.”

More news from Survivor 46

Survivor host Jeff Probst claims Q didn’t try to quit. He shared his opinion in a new interview, speaking to the possible strategy that Q was trying to employ.

There was also some great news revealed about the Survivor 42 winner. Maryanne Oketch got married with many Survivor alums in attendance.

Previous episodes of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.