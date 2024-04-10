Survivor 46 new episode: ‘Two people are going home’

Survivor 46 has a dramatic night in store for the first post-merge episode.

Moriah Gaynor was eliminated before the Survivor 46 castaways united as one tribe. She became the final person sent home before the merge.

She was the second straight person from Siga who got sent packing, as she joined Jem Hussain-Adams, who failed to make the jury stage.

Only 12 people remain in contention for the $1 million prize when Survivor 46, Episode 7 begins.

People are suspicious of the rogue vote that resulted in Moriah’s Tribal Council elimination.

Charlie Davis was the person who didn’t vote for Moriah. Here’s Charlie’s explanation for why he voted for Venus Vafa.

Survivor 46, Episode 7 synopsis

“A rogue vote at the last tribal council launches a blame game throughout camp. Players must keep their balance to keep their game alive and win immunity. Then, castaways must decide between past loyalties and future strategies in one of the most important tribal councils of the season,” reads the full synopsis for Survivor 46, Episode 7.

Survivor TV promo for April 10 episode

Below is the TV promo CBS is running for the next new Survivor episode.

“Two people are going home tonight,” Jeff Probst tells the final 12 castaways.

The drama ramps up as everyone plays for themselves, but it appears they have another team challenge. It likely means two teams of six, with someone winning Individual Immunity from each group.

Below is an image from the new Survivor episode. It depicts host Jeff Probst having the final 12 castaways drawing rocks for the next Immunity Challenge.

Survivor 46 challenge featuring Venus Vafa, Liz Wilcox, Maria Gonzalez, Tim Spicer, Charlie Davis, Jeff Probst, and Q Burdette. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Previous episodes of Survivor are available to stream on Paramount+.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.