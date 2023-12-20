Survivor 45 finale sneak peek video: Austin reacts to Drew’s ouster

A Survivor 45 season finale teaser picks up after the penultimate episode ends. It sets the stage for a dramatic ending to the latest season.

Austin Li Coon was in shock after what happened at the previous Tribal Council. Drew Basile had just been voted out, and the ladies (and Jake) had pulled off a huge blindside.

The game of Survivor can shift quickly, taking someone from the driver’s seat to being a passenger as the season progresses. Austin used to have two Immunity Idols and a path to the final three. But everything changed.

Will Austin even make it to the final three? Dee Valladares, Jake O’Kane, Katurah Topps, and Julie Alley stand in his way. Shockingly, Dee is one of the people blocking his path.

As a reminder, the Survivor 45 season finale airs at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 20. That’s when host Jeff Probst reveals the $1 million winner.

Though Survivor 45 began slowly, with several people quitting the show, recent episodes have ramped up the drama and made the finale unpredictable.

Austin reacts to Drew getting blindsided

The clip shared below was released by CBS to increase excitement for the season finale. It picks up with the final five castaways leaving the recent Tribal Council, where Drew was sent packing. Everyone not named Austin is celebrating.

“That was wild,” Austin can be heard as he reacts in shock.

“Oh, man. This Tribal Council is the first time in the game where I did not know what was going to happen,” Austin said to the camera.

“I got blindsided, and my best body Drew got sent home,” Austin added.

He then asks the other four players for a recap on what just happened as the shock begins to set in.

Enjoy this clip that comes directly from the Survivor 45 season finale.

Finale night is three hours for the Survivor 45 cast, including the Survivor After-Show, where the castaways party in Fiji and dissect the season.

