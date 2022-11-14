Survivor 44 start date revealed with new cast

Jeff Probst returns as the host of Survivor 44 in Spring 2023. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 44 start date was just revealed by host Jeff Probst, providing some early buzz for the next season of the hit show.

Currently, CBS is still airing episodes from Survivor 43, with the latest group of castaways marching toward a winner that will be revealed this winter.

These two seasons of the show were filmed back-to-back in Fiji, but soon it will be time to showcase what happened in this next season.

Probst has already been hinting at some format changes for Season 44, especially regarding the Hidden Immunity Idols.

It appears that everyone will know where the Hidden Immunity Idols are on Survivor 44, and it will take some unique strategies to figure out how or when to use them.

The producers also put another brand new group of castaways in Fiji for Season 44, so some fresh faces await Survivor fans.

Jeff Probst hopped on social media today to announce the big premiere date for Survivor 44 while also plugging the new episode of Survivor 43 that airs on Wednesday, November 16.

The Survivor 44 start date is Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and it will be a two-hour premiere episode. Probst also stated that more details about that new season are “to come” as the show gets closer to debuting.

The producers likely want to keep most of the details under lock and key until Survivor 43 wraps up in December.

Check out what Probst said in the social media post shared below.

Did you hear the news?👀💥 #Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS! In the meantime, get ready for more shifts and big moves in Season 43! pic.twitter.com/Wbiu1wZU9x — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2022

As we wait for the Survivor 44 season premiere to arrive this spring, fans can catch up on or re-watch episodes from Season 43 by streaming them on Paramount+.

Survivor 43 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.