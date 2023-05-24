Survivor 44 jury shared which member played the best game

Survivor 44 jury members answered questions about the season, including which member they felt played the best game.

Matt Blankinship, Brandon Cottom, Kane Fritzler, Frannie Marin, Danny Massa, and Jaime Lynn Ruiz became the first six members of the jury.

Despite not getting to the end, they got to vote for who should win Survivor 44.

Along the way, they gave exit interviews, revealing details that didn’t make it into the episodes.

After finishing sixth place, Jaime revealed why she worked with Tika and that some relationships were not mentioned on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Before that, Frannie shared why she chose the people she did for her Reward Challenge. It ended up impacting her time left in the game.

Which Survivor jury member played the best game?

In his exit interviews, Dalton Ross asked the first six jury members which person from that group they felt played the best game.

Matt, Frannie, Jaime, and Kane each picked Kane.

“Me, by a mile,” Kane answered when asked which jury member played the best game.

“Kane, because he wasn’t in a showmance or bromance. No, but really, Kane. He is brilliant,” Jaime answered.

“He may not have been on the right side of the vote very often, but I think a lot of that has to do with circumstances outside his control. Run this game 1,000 times and see where Kane stacks up, I’d guess he does quite well,” Matt stated.

Brandon strayed a bit from the group of six, going with Frannie as his selection.

“I think that Frannie played the best game, in my opinion. Frannie was loved and feared by everyone out there. She was a challenge beast, but also very strategic in the way she created relationships on the island,” Brandon elaborated.

Danny didn’t name anyone, taking the diplomatic approach. He said the jury was made up of “absolute savages” and that he had respect for everyone.

Survivor 45 is on the way this fall

Following the three-hour Survivor 44 season finale, the countdown begins for new episodes of Survivor arriving in the fall.

The big night begins at 8/7c on CBS, with the cast working down to the final three before voting on a winner.

Host Jeff Probst recently revealed why he loves the Survivor After Show instead of the Reunion Shows from the past.

As for the next season, a full Survivor 45 cast has leaked, giving fans a very early look at the new castaways.

The new season also comes with a streak from CBS, as episodes will be extended to 90 minutes every night. The network also revealed that the new season of The Amazing Race will also have 90-minute episodes.

Meanwhile, Big Brother 25 got postponed due to what is going on in Hollywood. It was announced that the cast is only new people, but the series has been delayed at CBS.

To catch up on episodes of Survivor 44, everything is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 44 ends Wednesday, March 24 at 8/7c on CBS.