Survivor 43, Episode 3 TV promo hints at intense tribe distrust

Mike Gabler will be in the middle of some Survivor Season 43 drama. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The new episode of Survivor hints at some intense drama for one of the tribes, with Mike Gabler right in the middle of it.

On Survivor 43, Gabler is part of the Baka Tribe with Elie, Jeanine, Owen, and Sami. Back on the season premiere, they lost Morriah Young at the first Tribal Council for the new cast.

In case anyone needs a breakdown from the first two episodes, here is a recap of Survivor 43 to this point.

There are just 16 people left competing for the $1 million prize in Fiji, and things are starting to get intense with the thought that Hidden Immunity Idols are already in play.

As a reminder, Gabler has an Immunity Idol thanks to a risk that he took at the first group summit of the season, giving him a clear advantage regarding his own safety.

And it definitely appears like other people are getting worried about that Idol making it to the merge with him. Will it lead to Gabler getting targeted by more people than Jeanine?

Survivor 43, Episode 3 synopsis

“The Beware Advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote. Also, the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp,” reads the full synopsis for Episode 3 of Survivor 43.

The new episode is called I’ll Sign the Divorce Papers, and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 5 at 8/7c on CBS. And that new installment will again be followed by a new episode of The Amazing Race.

Survivor 43 TV promo for I’ll Sign the Divorce Papers

Below is the sneak peek that CBS is currently running as a TV promo for the next new episode of Survivor 43. Everyone should prepare for some chaos because that’s exactly what the trailer makes it look like Survivor fans will see.

Bringing back the Beware Advantage will provide a nice wrinkle to the episode, especially since it has led to some interesting scenarios in recent seasons.

For anyone who missed it, Jeff Probst did reveal that one twist is likely gone for good on the show.

Once again, the new episode of Survivor 43 arrives on October 5, but until then, all past episodes can be streamed using Paramount+.

Survivor 43 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.