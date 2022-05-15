Survivor 42 winner? Drea Wheeler says she had the jury votes

Drea Wheeler finished seventh place on Survivor 42 season. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 alum Drea Wheeler has been giving interviews following her elimination episode on the show, and she has provided a lot of interesting commentary from her time in Fiji.

With quite a few powers in her possession, it seemed like Drea had a clear path to at least the final four, but she got the legs of her game cut out from under her during the latest episode.

By a vote of 5-3 (Drea was able to play two votes against Mike Turner), she became the 11th person voted off of Survivor 42 and the fifth member of the jury. On finale night, we will find out who Drea voted for when it came to giving out the $1 million prize.

As for what Drea had to say about her time in Fiji, she spoke in-depth to EW about what went wrong for her. One thing she revealed was that her biggest mistake was trusting Omar Zaheer. That’s something many Survivor fans would agree with her on.

Drea Wheeler says she could have won Survivor 42

“I think I would’ve won for sure. For sure. I was Drea in the game. If anyone who knows me saw me, they were like, ‘You were yourself.’ I was myself. I played hard. I related to people. I told people how I truly felt. They knew where I stood. I would’ve given honest answers to the jury. I would have won. I genuinely feel like I would’ve won,” Drea said when asked what would have happened had she made it to the final three.

As a reminder, Survivor 42 is another season where there will be a final four challenge shown, with the winner deciding who joins them in front of the jury and which two people battle it out in a Fire Challenge. That should be a very interesting portion of the season finale.

The penultimate episode of Survivor 42 comes up on May 18, setting the stage for what fans will get to see during the three-hour season finale on May 25. Someone will be eliminated on Wednesday night, leaving just five people in the game.

