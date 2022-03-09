Survivor 42 spoilers: The first twist of the season revealed in sneak peek?

Lindsay Dolashewich, Marya Sherron, and Jonathan Young on Survivor 42, Episode 1. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 spoilers from host Jeff Probst and CBS have let fans in on what will happen to open the new season of the show.

As most fans already know, Survivor 42 is much shorter than normal, coming in at just 26 days, much like how Survivor 41 was also filmed.

The 39-day seasons appear to now be a thing of the past, but the producers want Survivor fans to give this new cast a chance.

The season premiere for Survivor 42 arrives on Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7c on CBS, but ahead of that, a few intriguing details were revealed to help create some additional buzz.

An extended sneak peek for Survivor 42

The newly released footage shared below begins with Probst walking the beech and talking about some “dangerous” upcoming twists, all while trying to showcase that the new cast had not seen what took place on Survivor 41 before they started playing the game.

Probst also talks about how some of the twists from Survivor 41 will return, that some twists will be altered to see how they work with new variables, and that there are also going to be new twists that we haven’t seen before. In summation, it certainly sounds like another season packed with twists.

Survivor - "Feels Like a Rollercoaster" (Sneak Peek 1)

Watch this video on YouTube

First Survivor 42 twist revealed in sneak peek?

Within the video above, there is a lengthy amount of time focused on a new twist that is likely to be the first one that the new cast goes through. It has some oars, some individual parchment that looks to correlate to the three tribes, and, of course, a long and mysterious message to get things started.

“STOP!! You must wait for all three players before you make your decision. Good news! This part of the challenge requires zero effort from you! So if you want, you can grab your paddles and race back to your tribe. OR… You can agree to secretly work together… and each earn an advantage in the process. You must each untie 20 knots to retrieve your advantage… To cover your lie, spread mud and fake blood over your body to prove how hard you worked to get your paddles. You’re only moments into the game… and you already have your first big opportunity,” reads the text on a long note for Survivor 42, Episode 1.

Fast, difficult, and dangerous.👀 Sounds like a recipe for a great season!🔥 Catch it all go down during the 2-hour #Survivor 42 premiere this Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/WkIG4wpHyM — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 7, 2022

Don’t forget, the Survivor 42 premiere episode is two hours in length, giving fans a long time to get to know the Spring 2022 cast of the show. Someone from this group is on a trajectory to win a $1 million prize on the season finale, and it’s finally time to buckle up and enjoy the new ride.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.