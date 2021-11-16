Survivor 41 ratings: How is the show doing in Fall 2021?

The Survivor 41 final 10 castaways are pushing to get to the end of the season. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41 ratings have now been updated through the first eight episodes for Fall 2021.

Airing on Wednesday nights, Season 41 of Survivor was filmed in Fiji and is the first season to air on TV since Tony won Winners At War.

The filming for Survivor 41 finished up a while ago, so Jeff Probst and the rest of the cast already know who has won the $1 million prize.

For the rest of us, we have to keep tuning in on Wednesday evenings to find out who is going to make it to the end of a season that has been packed with twists and advantages.

What are the Survivor 41 ratings through eight episodes?

The recent Survivor episode that saw Tiffany Seely get voted out showed an improvement in overall viewership numbers from the previous week. In fact, this was the second straight week that the total number of viewers went up for the network.

According to the updated numbers, 5.56 million viewers tuned in for the November 10 episode of Survivor 41. That was an increase from the estimated 5.47 million viewers that tuned in for the previous week. Gaining nearly 100,000 viewers might not seem like a big deal, but it does show that Survivor 41 is trending in the right direction with the CBS audience.

It was a tough night of television as well, with the CMA Awards, The Masked Singer, and Chicago Med serving as the main competition in the 8/7c timeslot. Netting an increase in viewership numbers is a huge win for the new season of Survivor.

Just 10 people left on Survivor 41 season

After the elimination during the last episode, CBS released footage of Tiffany arriving at Ponderosa as the first jury member. At Ponderosa, she got to enjoy some warm showers, a nice bed, and a lot of good meals as she awaited the time when she would vote on the Survivor 41 winner.

The next new episode of Survivor also looks like a dramatic one, with the final 10 castaways really starting to turn on each other. The promo for the episode hints at a lot of arguments and there are some social media rumors that two people are going to get eliminated on the night.

With three Individual Immunity Idols still in play, we could be looking at some twists and turns when the upcoming Tribal Councils take place. Will the Idol holders make it all the way to the end? Or are we going to get to see some more blindsides where an Idol holder or two gets eliminated?

To recap, through the first eight episodes in Fall 2021, the Survivor 41 ratings reveal that an average of 5.7 million viewers are tuning in live for each new episode. Those are good numbers, and they don’t even count the viewers who watch later on the DVR or through the Paramount+ app.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.