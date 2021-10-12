Survivor 41, Episode 4 promo and synopsis revealed for new installment

Evvie Jagoda and Xander Hastings chatting it up on Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41, Episode 4 is called They Hate Me ‘Cause They Ain’t Me and it looks like an interesting new installment for the reality competition show.

Ahead of that new episode of the show, CBS has released a television promo and a full synopsis to get Survivor fans excited about what’s coming up next.

As a reminder, on the last episode of Survivor 41, it was Brad Reese who got voted off the island.

The four people who have been eliminated from the Survivor 41 cast (so far) are Eric Abraham and Sara Wilson from the season premiere and then David Voce from Episode 2 – before Brad got voted out on Episode 3.

Now, CBS viewers are going to find out what happens when two of the tribes are down to just four people.

Survivor 41, Episode 4 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis released by CBS for the episode called They Hate Me ‘Cause They Ain’t Me. It will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 13 at 8/7c on CBS.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Two castaways strategize a risky move during the Immunity Challenge; a castaway does what it takes to earn a tribemate’s trust.”

New Survivor 41 television promo

Below is the TV promo that CBS is currently airing for the October 13 episode of Survivor 41. It looks to be a lot of drama taking place between the competitors and it will be interesting to see what ends up happening at the next tribal Immunity Challenge.

Survvor 41 doing well with CBS viewers

The Survivor 41 TV ratings have been doing well for CBS so far. Through three episodes, the show is averaging just short of six million viewers watching the show live. That doesn’t even count the Survivor fans who are watching it later or who are streaming it through the Paramount+ app.

The best number going for the Survivor 41 ratings comes from the 18-49 demographic. That is the key demo for advertisers and Survivor is currently winning the 8/7c time slot against all other shows. That is key to the survival of any program and it proves that the younger viewers continue to tune in for new episodes of the program.

Wednesday is also a pretty tough night for new shows or ones returning from hiatus, especially with how impressive the One Chicago ratings are over at NBC. So the fact that Survivor 41 is securing those eyes (again) each week is still great for the future of the program.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.