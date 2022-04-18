Suni Lee blasts her treatment on Dancing with the Stars

Suni Lee on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

When U.S. Olympic gold medal winner Suni Lee appeared on Dancing with the Stars, she struggled to break out of her shell.

By the time she did, she had turned in an excellent performance and then found the audience voting her off the show.

While she was gracious on the way out, she said she was disappointed that her journey there ended by the time she felt comfortable dancing on the stage.

Now, months after the show wrapped, Suni is speaking out about her treatment on the show.

She wasn’t happy with one specific night in particular.

Suni Lee blasts DWTS producers for treatment on the show

Suni Lee appeared on the podcast Them, and when she talked about Dancing with the Stars, she didn’t have many good things to say about the experience.

Her first response was a simple “ew.”

Suni called the experience “weird” and then went into detail about the week she got sick on the show.

To recap, Suni started to fall ill the week before her performance. She began to struggle with her partner Sasha as she could not do much when it came to practice since she was so sick.

Then, she didn’t think she could make it on the show but was told backstage that if she didn’t go out there, she would always regret the decision.

She went out and performed, and then she ran off before the judges could comment on her performance. Tyra Banks told the world she was getting sick backstage.

In the podcast, Suni said that the DWTS producers “forced” her to keep performing that night, even when she was so ill. While many fans felt she toughed it out that night, Suni said producers forced her to return for the final dance.

Suni also said she threw up “like 30 times” that night on Dancing with the Stars.

Suni Lee didn’t like the entire DWTS season

Suni Lee is used to practicing a lot for her gymnastics career. However, she didn’t like the practice of all the dancing for the show.

“[DWTS is] the most dance I’ve ever done. It was actually really like – I would have to train like three hours a day,” Suni said. “But like, I don’t know, I didn’t really get into it that much.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+.