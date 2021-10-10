Dancing With the Stars fans upset over Suni Lee’s treatment on the show

Suni and Sasha on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber performed their foxtrot to Britney Spears I’m A Slave 4 U on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The judges were impressed, giving them a 21 out of 30, which was tied for the seventh-highest score. It was also only three points less than the high score.

However, something the judges said to Suni has DWTS fans angry and they are lashing out online about the way they are talking to the Olympic athlete.

The DWTS judges want Suni to be more sensual

After the dance ended, the judges offered their appraisal of Suni’s dance.

“You are definitely pushing your boundaries,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. “I sense a little bit of discomfort with some of the sensual moves.”

“I love the fact you actually started to play with the character,” said Bruno Tonioli. “As you let it go, your performance becomes more effective.”

Bruno also said by getting more sensual in the dances, “moisture lets you grow.”

However, despite the judges giving her some decent scores, fans were not happy with the comments.

Suni Lee is only 18

A lot of the fans didn’t like the fact that the judges were pushing for Suni Lee to be more sensual, pointing out that the Olympic gymnast is only 18.

She is also very busy right now, balancing her DWTS practices with her gymnastics practice and starting college.

In the first week of the competition, she told the judges that she was pretty much innocent. She had no experience dancing at all with a boy.

Despite all this, the judges want her to get into character and become more sensual in her moves, which might be her downfall.

Fans blast DWTS judges for comments to Suni

One fan on Twitter was angry from the start since Suni Lee had to dance to I’m A Slave 4 U by Britney Spears, which was very much out of her comfort zone.

“They gave Suni the worst song choice for Britney week imo. She handled it well but she did look uncomfortable,” wrote the fan.

Pic credit: @kskib1113/Instagram

Another fan didn’t like Carrie Ann saying Suni needed to be more sensual in her dancing.

“I really didn’t like Carrie Ann criticizing Suni bec it’s a sensual song and she’s so young,” the fan wrote. “She had a smirk on her face and I didn’t like that sht. Get a grip Carrie Ann. She’s a young Olympian and she doesn’t have to act so ‘out there’ for a dance for you.”

Pic credit: @JLLL2011/Instagram

Another fan pointed out the age difference between Suni and Sasha.

“Suni is 18 Sasha is 37 and these judges wonder why Suni feels uncomfortable ffs,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @jiwanxsol/Instagram

Finally, a fan asked if Carrie Ann even knew what the song meant when asking for more sensuality.

“How are you gonna give Suni and Sasha ‘Slave 4 U’ and expect it to be romantic and not sexy? It’s legit a song about being a sex slave like I’m confused,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @xoxoxoitssam/Instagram

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday and Tuesday this week for Disney nights at 8/7c on ABC.