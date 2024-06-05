Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard shares moments leading up to Carl Radke breakup

It seems everyone and their mama has been tuned into Summer House this season with long-time fans calling it the best one yet.

While we’re loving the current cast dynamic, let’s be honest we tuned in for one couple, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke to see what led to their broken engagement.

Lindsay recently opened up about that in a recent interview and gave us a play-by-play of the days leading up to their split.

We learned about Carl and Lindsay’s breakup in August 2023, weeks before their destination wedding was set to take place.

The couple had just wrapped filming Season 8 and Carl reportedly called producers to film the moment he broke the bad news to Lindsay.

That moment played out in the season finale and we’re waiting for the exes to face off at the reunion. Until then, Lindsay is telling her side of the story.

Summer House’s Lindsay recounts the days leading up to her split from Carl

The Summer House star gave more insight into her relationship with Carl while on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Lindsay shared the moments leading up to the conversation where Carl broke off the engagement, telling listeners, “We left the house on Sunday, we got into a fight in the car on the way home, then we just didn’t talk for a couple of days.”

“Next thing you know, the producers were like ‘Okay we’re coming to film,'” she continued.

What they filmed was an awkward conversation between the couple where Carl told Lindsay he wasn’t ready to marry her, and a visibly upset Lindsay was left reeling from the incident.

Here’s why Lindsay felt blindsided by Carl

Most Summer House fans will agree that Carl was not an innocent party in his toxic relationship with Lindsay.

We watched the visceral fights between the couple all season. And fans are confused about why Lindsay was blindsided by the broken engagement.

During her podcast chat, the 37-year-old explained that despite their issues, there was nothing about Carl’s behavior that would indicate he wanted out – quite the opposite.

Lindsay also brought receipts as she pulled out her phone, and noted that the breakup happened on August 30, but yet on August 9, Carl was posting about their wedding.

He shared a photo of himself and Lindsay writing, “100 days” while adding a bride and groom emoji signaling the countdown to their wedding.

Lindsay added, “August 11, my birthday, he said ‘Happy birthday to my beautiful fiancee you are my rock my partner, and my best friend. I love you, Lindsay Dale Hubbard.'”

That’s why the Hubb House Nashville owner was shocked when, two weeks later, Carl was singing a different tune and wanted to call off the wedding.

Summer House airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.