Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke end their engagement weeks before wedding

There is sad news for Summer House couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, as their engagement has been called off.

Lindsay and Carl were several weeks away from their wedding, which was set to take place in November, but now that won’t happen.

The couple is currently filming the upcoming season of the Bravo series, and the breakup was reportedly caught on camera, which means we’ll see what led to their split.

What we know so far is that Carl was the one who decided to end things before they walked down the aisle and started their new life together.

The controversial couple has been through a lot since their engagement because their friends didn’t exactly see them as a great match.

We met Carl and Lindsay on Season 1 of Summer House when they were just friends. and a few years later, they attempted a romance, but it was short-lived.

Carl battled some demons over the years, and once he sobered up, the couple started a romance once again. This time, things got serious fast, and much to the surprise of their castmates, Carl proposed to Lindsay last season with a 3.5-carat ring.

Carl Radke ends his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard weeks before their wedding

Carl and Lindsay spent the past few months planning their whirlwind wedding, which might never happen if the claims are true.

According to Entertainment Tonight, they’ve received confirmation from multiple sources that Carl and Lindsay have ended their engagement.

“Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding.”

The insiders also revealed, “The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House.”

Lindsay recently had her bridal shower with her Summer House castmates in attendance

Back in August, Lindsay was happier than ever during her garden party-themed bridal shower with several of her castmates in attendance.

The 37-year-old posted many photos from the happy occasion on Instagram, including a group snap with Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Samantha Feher, and Amanda Batula.

The Summer House women joined Lindsay for the celebration, which took place at the stunning Cathedrale Restaurant at the Moxy East Village Hotel in New York City.

“I feel so blessed and lucky to have so many girlfriends share in such a special moment with me 👯‍♀️🤍,” Lindsay captioned the post.

As for what sparked the end of the couple’s engagement, that has not yet been revealed. So far, neither Lindsay nor Carl have confirmed the news.

Summer House is currently on hiatus.