Lindsay Hubbard says she’s ‘humiliated‘ and ‘still grieving’ over broken engagement

Lindsay Hubbard has finally broken her silence about the breakup heard around the world and admitted that she’s “humiliated” and still “grieving.”

This is the first time we’ve heard from the Summer House star since news broke that Carl Radke had called off their engagement mere weeks before their wedding day.

The shocking turn of events came only two weeks after Lindsay had a lavish bridal party with all her family and friends in attendance.

Carl also made an appearance at the event, and in photos shared online, he gushed about his beautiful bride-to-be.

Something must have drastically changed because he later blindsided Lindsay with the news that he no longer wanted to marry her.

Lindsay took to social media mere moments ago to express her feelings about how things played out.

The Summer House star left a lengthy statement on Instagram, marking the first time we’ve heard from her since the split.

“Thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years,” said Lindsay. “The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life.”

The 37-year-old admitted that she’s still trying to make sense of what happened, and so far, she has “no answers or closure on why.”

“I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place,” added Lindsay.

In the Instagram post, Lindsay admitted that she feels “betrayed” by what Carl did to her and is finding it difficult to come to terms with that.

Summer House fans already know that the pair were best friends before taking their relationship to the next level. Last season, the couple seemed quite happy with their relationship, and Carl popped the question on the show.

We’re told he also chose to break up with Lindsay on camera, so viewers will have a front seat to that next season.

“This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first,” admitted Lindsay, who said she’s spent the past few weeks finding “closure and peace.”

She thanked her best friends for being by her side through his messy ordeal, even as she’s “still grieving and trying to process” the breakup.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through.”

Summer House is currently on hiatus.