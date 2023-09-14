Captain Lee Rosbach defends Summer House star Carl Radke amid Lindsay Hubbard cheating rumors

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach has defended his buddy and Summer House star Carl Radke amid rumors he cheated on his ex-fiance Lindsay Hubbard.

Carl and Lindsay’s breakup has become a hot topic in the Bravo universe.

The rumor mill’s buzzing that cameras were rolling for Summer House Season 8 when Carl out of the blue dumped Lindsay.

Captain Lee and Carl have been friends for the past couple of years after the captain reached out to Carl following his brother’s death from addiction.

On his new podcast, Salty with Captain Lee, the captain addressed the situation with Lindsay and Carl.

Never one to beat around the bush, Captain Lee had a lot to say about two people he considers friends.

Talking with his co-host, Sam DeCavalcanti, the captain brought up Carl and Lindsay’s very public split. They reiterated what had already been made public, including Carl breaking his silence.

Then Captain Lee reveals that, of course, he’s spoken to Carl because that’s his buddy.

“Carl and I have had a conversation about this. I am not at liberty to discuss any of that conversation, but he is as devastated as anyone I’ve ever seen,” the stud of sea expressed.

The Below Deck OG also admitted he was amazed at the amount of interest in Lindsay and Carl’s breakup.

“One thing [that] amazed me is the interest in this. Okay, it was going to be a very high-profile wedding, and it was going to be broadcast on Bravo. And is there a graceful way out of something like that?” he stated.

Sam chimed in to explain she felt it was because of all the alleged theories surrounding the sudden split. When she shared the theory that Carl cheated on Lindsay, Captain Lee didn’t say a word, but he did chuckle and scoff at the notion.

Captain Lee’s response speaks volumes, but it’s also open to interpretation.

Despite his close bond with Carl, Captain Lee made it clear he’s also close with Lindsay and feels for her.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee reveals what bothers him about the Lindsay and Carl drama

The captain was quick to stand up for his friends while sharing what he didn’t really get about all the hoopla surrounding their breakup.

“The thing that bothers me about Carl and Lindsay is that they are scrutinized so much that they are not allowed to deal with their issues one-on-one together. I am sure it bothers Carl,” Captain Lee shared.

There are only two people who know what went down during this split, and Captain Lee reiterated that to his listeners.

“Everyone that thinks it is a one-sided thing or they know everything there is to know. Only two people who know what is going on are Carl and Lindsay,” the Bravo personality spilled.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach has stood up for his friend Carl Radke amid his breakup with Lindsay Hubbard. The captain isn’t just Team Carl. He’s also Team Lindsay.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee isn’t holding back on his podcast, even addressing how he would have handled the Luke Jones situation on Below Deck Down Under.

