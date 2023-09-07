Captain Lee talks Below Deck producers breaking the fourth wall ‘I think production needs to’

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach has opened up about producers breaking the fourth wall.

The captain didn’t hold back expressing why he thinks production should get involved more than they do on the hit yachting show.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 had producers breaking the fourth wall to prevent two sexual assaults.

Captain Jason Chambers fired Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne for their actions.

However, the fallout has had a few people in the Below Deck family talking about production intervening with the crew.

Captain Lee is one of those speaking out on this hot topic.

What did Captain Lee Rosbach say about Below Deck producers breaking the fourth wall?

The first episode of Captain Lee’s new podcast, Salty With Captain Lee, dropped on Wednesday. Captain Lee used his new platform to discuss recent events on Below Deck Down Under.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee revealed how differently he would have handled Luke’s firing than Captain Jason.

That led the captain to express his thoughts on production, stepping in and breaking the fourth wall.

“Sometimes I think production needs to break the fourth wall more than they do. There’s a lot of situations that didn’t have to happen had they broken the fourth wall that they think is so sacrosanct,” he shared.

Captain Lee went on to use one of his infamous one-liners to talk about the situation.

“There are certain instances where they can take the fourth wall and put it where the sun don’t shine,” the captain spilled.

The stud of the sea isn’t the only walking talking about breaking the fourth wall in light of what happened on Below Deck Down Under.

Daisy Kelliher and Gabriela Barragan talk Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers stepping in

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has become known for its drama, especially when it comes to crew sexcapades.

However, according to Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan, producers wouldn’t just get involved with drunk crew consent concerns.

Gabriela shared they also stepped in when fighting erupted within the crew. She did not give examples but said it happened multiple times during her season of the show.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher also weighed in on the subject, saying that producers step in all the time. Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers don’t realize how much because it never makes it to air.

Despite the positivity surrounding how Below Deck Down Under handled the two near-sexual assaults, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has come under after Gary King was accused of sexual misconduct with a production team member.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c. Below Deck and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are currently on hiatus on Bravo.