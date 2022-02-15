Summer House: Paige DeSorbo talks future wedding plans with Craig Conover

Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo gushes about her ideal wedding plans with Craig Conover. Pic credit: Bravo

While they just recently became social media official, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has some serious plans for her future with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover.

Paige and Craig had been friends for a while prior to anything romantic happening between them.

They didn’t appear to have chemistry while filming Winter House together because Craig had a girlfriend at the time and Paige was being flirty with their costar Andrea Denver.

Now, despite recent drama around an alleged hookup between Craig and The Hills star Kristin Cavallari, Paige and Craig continue to be going strong.

So strong, in fact, that Paige is even talking about potential wedding plans for the couple.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo talks future wedding plans with Craig Conover

Paige recently spoke to Us Weekly and dished on her future plans with Craig. Even though the two of them are not quite ready for a lifetime commitment, she admitted that they’ve already talked to each other about what their wedding could be like.

They shared that they have a difference in opinion on a potential location for the special day.

While Craig hopes to get married on “an island somewhere”, Paige didn’t think she was someone who would get married on a beach.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She then joked, “Does it look like I’m not going to wear shoes at my wedding?”

Even though the couple can’t seem to agree on an exact location, they are willing to “compromise” with each other.

As far as the compromise goes, Craig revealed that Paige can have “whatever she wants.”

Craig only had one condition, and that was for Paige to at least consider the Bahamas as a potential location.

Paige said, “If we can see the ocean, I’ll compromise with that, but I’m not getting married on the beach,”

Will the Kristin Cavallari hookup drama impact Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship?

Craig and Paige appear as happy as ever but dealt with a lot of drama to get where they are today.

In recent episodes of Summer House, fans have watched as Paige learned that Craig had been hooking up with Kristin Cavallari while the two of them started seeing each other.

Following the revelation, news came out that Craig had potentially lied about the hookup.

During the most recent episode of Summer House, Paige shared that Craig told her Kristin was the one who was lying about the hookup.

Whether or not the hookup actually happened remains to be seen but Kristin appeared to throw shade Craig’s way with a recent post on her social media.

It’s unclear at this time if the fallout of those rumors will impact Paige and Craig’s current relationship.

Fans can stay tuned as things continue to play out on this season of Summer House.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.