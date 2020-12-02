Stassi Schroeder has high hopes of returning to reality TV in 2021

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroder is hopeful that she can return back to reality TV in 2021.

A source close to Stassi spoke with HollywoodLife and explained that Stassi “told those around her that she would really like to return to TV next year.”

The source explained that 2020 has been Stassi’s time to focus on building her family, but she’s now ready to return to her career.

“Stassi’s focused on having the baby and potentially a bigger wedding next spring or summer, but she’d then like to get back to some work and normalcy again,” the source adds.

Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules for racial discrimination. However, the source explained that Stassi and her husband Beau Clark have spent their time off-camera improving themselves.

“They’ve both worked really hard to take this time to better themselves after everything that’s happened,” the source continued. “Their goals in 2021 is to be back to some sort of show again. Stassi especially would love to have her own reality show about her life with her daughter and Beau. She misses the cameras.”

How Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules

Stassi was one of the OG cast members on Vanderpump Rules. However, she and on-again-off-again bestie Kristen Doute were fired from the show in June.

In 2018, Stassi and Kristen racially profiled former Pump Rules cast member Faith Stowers. The police had been seeking a black woman who committed theft. The two falsely accused Faith of being that woman and called the police.

However, Faith was not the woman in the pictures provided by police. Faith implied that they had it out for after she had slept with Jax Taylor while he was dating Brittany Cartwright.

Faith has also hinted that there were other instances of discrimination throughout the course of filming.

Since being fired, Stassi has issued an apology for her actions.

What Stassi has been up to since Vanderpump Rules

Stassi’s reality TV career was halted right as she was promoting her book Next Level Basic. On the show, she was hosting book signings.

She also has been hosting her podcast Straight Up with Stassi. She had been selling tickets for live recordings of her podcast which have since been cancelled.

As the source close to Stassi stated, she has been pregnant. She is expecting her baby girl to be born in January.

Additionally, she and Beau had an intimate wedding in October. Due to the pandemic, their Italian wedding had to be postponed. Instead, they had a small casual wedding with family and friends, including Kristen Doute.

Vanderpump Rules has yet to be renewed for Season 9 on Bravo.