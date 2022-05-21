Stassi Schroeder admits to criticizing former Pump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright with ‘judgy’ comment

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder recalls a time she made some not-so-nice comments to friend Brittany Cartwright in her newest book. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder’s newest book, Off With My Head, features plenty of personal stories and recollections of past conversations with her former co-stars. And in one particular excerpt, Stassi admitted to judging former co-star Brittany Cartwright and hurting her feelings.

As it turns out, this isn’t the first story from Stassi’s new book that references a time she hurt a friend’s feelings. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Stassi also admitted to hurting Lala Kent’s feelings over the color of their (would be) bridesmaid dresses while the two were both planning their weddings back in 2020.

In her most recent revelation, Stassi recalled a time she judged Brittany for her caffeine intake during the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder admits to feeling ‘like a Karen’ for comments made to Brittany Cartwright

In her book, Stassi called herself out for making unkind remarks at her friend while they were out for dinner one night.

“I cringed the one time I dished it out, because I felt like such a Karen, because it was over something so dumb,” she noted. “I was at dinner with Brittany one night, and I noticed in her Instagram Stories earlier that day that she had a venti Starbucks Frappuccino, and then at dinner she was ordering a million sweet teas.”

Stassi continued to confess, “So I said something along the lines of ‘You know, Brittany you really need to watch your caffeine intake, especially since you’re not out of your first trimester.’”

Looking back, Stassi called herself a “judgy a**crack” for making such a comment to her former co-star.

“Why did I feel the need to say that?” she questioned.

And as if the comment itself wasn’t harsh enough, Stassi reflected on the moment further and acknowledged knowing she had hurt Brittany’s feelings.

“I could tell I made her feel bad,” she wrote.

Brittany experienced severe insecurities during her pregnancy with son Cruz

Although Brittany never made mention of her conversation with Stassi, one has to wonder if it contributed to the insecurities Brittany experienced while pregnant with her son, Cruz.

Brittany documented her pregnancy on social media, and many of her posts included inspirational messages for other mommas who felt insecure about their bodies. One of her greatest insecurities included the weight gain she experienced.

In one post, Brittany shared, “Be proud of your body because you are growing a human life! I am so honored I get to be a mom and have a beautiful son in just a few months, Keep smiling and sharing positive vibes, we need more of that in this world!”

After welcoming son Cruz in April 2021, Brittany took the time to let her body heal before looking to get back into shape. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Brittany recently became a spokesperson for the weight loss company Jenny Craig.

Despite Stassi’s comments to Brittany, it seems their friendship managed to stay in tact and they have frequently shared pictures of the fun times they have together with their little ones.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.