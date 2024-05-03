Stacey Silva shows off results of her double cosmetic procedure during ‘Celeb Glow Up Day’

It was another day and another cosmetic procedure for TLC star Stacey Silva.

By this point, 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t surprised when they hear that Stacey (or her twin sister Darcey Silva) has had more work done to alter her appearance.

Such was the case ahead of the weekend, and this time, Stacey opted for some semi-permanent procedures.

The 49-year-old reality TV personality shared some footage in her Instagram Stories of herself visiting Beiamed Med Spa in Miami, Florida, to give her eyebrows and lips a bit of a zhuzh.

In her first capture, Stacey posed in a floor-length sundress, slides, and a hat, announcing to her followers, “Time for my lip blush and microblading eyebrows.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a second photo, captioned “Celeb Glow Up Day,” Stacey posed for her med spa’s Instagram Story, which she shared in her own Story.

Stacey Silva shows off microbladed eyebrows and lip-blushing results

After completing her treatments, Stacey snapped two selfies to show off the final results.

Stacey posed in her ball cap in a car selfie, then uploaded a selfie without the hat, giving her followers a clearer look at her new eyebrows.

The House of Eleven co-founder showed off her thicker, darker brows and rosy lips, looking plumper than ever.

Stacey opted not to caption the final results but tagged the team responsible for her new look.

The TLC star has spent a pretty penny on her cosmetic work

Stacey is no stranger to altering her looks with surgery or outpatient procedures, and the reality TV star’s penchant for cosmetic work certainly takes a hit on her wallet.

So, how much did Stacey spend for her latest round of semi-permanent treatments? According to her med spa’s website, she spent between $450 and $475 per treatment, spending nearly a grand for new lips and brows.

Stacey’s results should last her for quite some time with the proper care.

Ombre brows can last one to five years with proper care and maintenance, and lip blushing lasts one to three years before touchups are required to maintain the look.

What did Stacey have done?

Ombre brows are a semi-permanent tattooing technique that creates a shaded effect on the eyebrows, implanting pigment into the skin for the look of fuller, more defined brows.

Lip blushing is a similar tattooing procedure done on the lips, resulting in more balanced, darker lips that hide the effects of aging.

Stacey has undergone many cosmetic surgeries and procedures to achieve her ever-changing looks.

She’s even traveled to Turkey for a Barbie touch-up surgery, which entails a breast lift, nose job revision, fox eyes, cheek lift, lip lift, and 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction.

We’ve lost track of the procedures Stacey has done so far, and we imagine the amount of money she’s invested in her appearance is well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.