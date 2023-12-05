Stacey Silva reveals results of her ‘healed’ facelift

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva is showing off the plastic surgery results from her trip to Turkey.

Stacey and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, traveled to Comfort Zone Surgery in Istanbul for Barbie touch-up procedures.

The ladies’ surgical procedures entailed nose job revisions, fox eyes, cheek lifts, lip lifts, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts.

In addition to Stacey’s many procedures, she opted to nip and tuck her face by removing excess skin and tightening facial tissue via a facelift, which can take up to six months to fully heal.

Now that she’s fully healed from her facelift, Stacey is eager to show off the final product.

The TLC star did exactly that in a recent Instagram Story photo as she posed in a sultry selfie during a night out.

Stacey Silva snaps a selfie to show off the results of her facelift

Stacey wore her long, blonde hair down in loose waves and added a blingy headband to match her jewelry.

Stacey is showing off her facelift results. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey’s makeup was toned down, with a dramatic eye and natural-looking lip, and she made a serious expression as she stared at the camera.

The 49-year-old wore a low-cut black top, several diamond-encrusted chokers with matching bracelets, and held one hand behind her head as she snapped the selfie with her other hand, tousling her hair in the process.

Stacey tagged Comfort Zone Surgery’s official Instagram handles in the pic, and for the caption, she wrote, “Healed Facelift ❤.”

Stacey and Darcey aren’t the first 90 Day Fiance cast members/alums to have a battery of plastic surgery, including a facelift.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars and alums who have gone under the knife

As Monsters and Critics reported, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie Shekinah Garner recently opened up about her plastic surgeries and admitted to having two facelifts.

Shekinah has also had two neck lifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, two nose jobs, and two breast augmentations, and recently underwent her third rhinoplasty.

In addition to Stacey, Darcey, and Shekinah, plenty of other 90 Day Fiance alums have opted to go under the knife for a little nip and tuck.

Yara Zaya has had a nose job and breast augmentation, Loren Brovarnik recently underwent a “natural” Mommy Makeover with liposuction and fat transfer, Angela Deem had a full-body makeover including weight-loss surgery and a breast reduction, and Paola Mayfield recently enlarged her breast implants.

Additionally, Anfisa Nava also traveled to Turkey to have a nose job, Larissa Santos Lima has completely transformed her appearance with a laundry list of augmentations, and Jasmine Pineda recently spent her wedding dress fund on butt implants.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.