Stacey Silva shares post-surgery ‘results update’ during dinner date with Florian Sukaj

TLC star Stacey Silva is looking and feeling snatched these days, thanks to a recent weight-loss procedure.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Stacey and her twin sister, Darcey Silva, underwent matching endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties (ESGs) to drop some unwanted pounds.

The non-invasive procedure — also called a “suture sculpt” — helps patients lose weight by shrinking the stomach’s size by using a flexible tube, causing patients to become satiated more quickly after eating, thereby eating less food and losing weight.

Now that Stacey has fully healed from the procedure, which was performed by her go-to plastic surgeon, Dr. Steven Batash, she’s been showing off her continually shrinking frame.

During a recent night out in Miami with her husband, Florian Sukaj, Stacey donned a nude-hued bodycon dress, accentuating her curves and her trim midsection.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Stacey’s dress featured an open back and plenty of shimmer, and she paired it with a matching clutch and platform heels.

Florian filmed his wife outside before they enjoyed dinner together as she sashayed her way across the luxe entrance to the restaurant.

Stacey also uploaded a selfie, showing off her look for the evening, along with a close-up of her fashionable ensemble.

In the caption, the 48-year-old entrepreneur tagged Dr. Batash and wrote, “Results update #esg #suturesculpt.”

Stacey Silva isn’t shy about sharing her plastic surgeries and procedures

Stacey is no stranger to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures — in fact, she is completely open about everything she’s had done to tweak her appearance, and the list is quite long.

Most recently, the Darcey & Stacey star filmed herself as she underwent an anti-aging microneedling procedure on her face during a visit to a Miami med spa.

Over the summer, Stacey added lip-blushing to her list of procedures when she got her lips tattooed with semi-permanent ink to add color and volume to her already plump pout.

And speaking of a plump pout, Stacey and her twin sister Darcey shocked their fans and critics when they decided to tone it down a bit and began the process of dissolving their lip filler.

Although Stacey and her sister have come under harsh scrutiny for their choice to drastically alter their appearances, she ignores the negative chatter and continues to live her best life.

The Darcey & Stacey star proved she loves how she looks and feels

The mom of two uploaded some footage of herself on Instagram over the weekend, proving that she loves her new appearance despite what her critics have to say.

Stacey shared some footage of herself striking some stylish poses set to the tune Fabulous by Ally Brooke.

The reality TV star played with her platinum blonde locks as she gave her followers a close-up look at her taut complexion, feminine curves, and blinged-out jewelry.

“Feeling fabulous 💕,” she wrote in the caption.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.