Spider-Man reveals that he is a Survivor fan

In a new BuzzFeed interview, Tom Holland revealed that he is watching Survivor.

The theme of the interview was for Tom to answer 30 questions as quickly as he could.

One of the questions was about what show he is currently watching on television.

Tom, who stars as Peter Parker in the recent Spider-Man films, was quick to answer.

“Oh, I actually finished last night, watching my first season of Survivor,” Tom stated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tom’s face had a big smile as he began talking more about the reality competition show.

Spider-Man is watching Survivor

“I loved it,” Tom said about Survivor.

“I’m so deep into the backstabbing and, what do they call it in Survivor? That thing they do when they like all go against one person?” Tom noted to the interviewer.

“Blindsiding people! I love it. I can’t wait to start it again,” he stated as he answered his question.

The full interview is shared below, which Tom did as part of his press tour for the new show, The Crowded Room.

The Crowded Room also features Will Chase, Emmy Rossum, Amanda Seyfried, and Sasha Lane. It is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

More Survivor news and notes

A brand new season of Survivor arrives this fall on CBS.

An early look at the Survivor 45 cast has become possible, with everyone competing for the $1 million prize in Fiji.

There are 17 new castaways in this upcoming season, but also one returner who is getting a second chance.

CBS has not revealed the official start date. If the network sticks with its regular schedule, the season premiere should air in September or October.

And fans are in for a treat because new episodes of Survivor will be 90 minutes long. CBS is also extending the run-time for episodes of The Amazing Race on the same night.

News from Survivor 44 castaways

Members of the Survivor 44 cast have been busy on social media since returning from Fiji.

In a new post, Carson Garrett shared Ponderosa photos that give fans a look behind the scenes. Ponderosa used to be a bigger part of the show, but things changed during the past season.

And Carolyn Wiger is giving expensive Cameos to her fans. She explained why the cost has been so high, which is understandable due to her new-found popularity.

To go back and watch Carson and Carolyn playing the game, all episodes from Survivor 44 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 45 debuts in the fall of 2023 on CBS.