Carson shares photos from Survivor 44’s Ponderosa

Carson Garrett shared some great photos of the Survivor 44 cast enjoying their time in Ponderosa.

Ponderosa is the name of the place where people go when they are voted off Survivor.

Footage of Ponderosa used to be featured while the season was going on.

This year, however, Ponderosa videos were missing from the presentation of Survivor.

Problems during a previous season seem to have removed that option for fans.

But Carson is here to update fans on some of the fun the Survivor 44 cast had at Ponderosa.

Ponderosa photos shared by Carson Garrett

“The island glow was real at pondy (ponderosa)🏝️🔆,” starts an Instagram post written by Carson.

“For all my non-survivor superfans, this is the resort we go to after getting eliminated from #Survivor. Yes it’s amazing; you can order whatever you want to eat! The amount of desserts I’d stuff my stomach with here was unreal,” Carson added.

Once someone has been eliminated from the game, they head to Ponderosa to be medically evaluated.

Ponderosa also has a staff ready to feed the castaways; and a menu that would make the mouth of any tourist water.

Unfortunately, Carson didn’t share any food pictures from Ponderosa, but he did share many images of the Survivor 44 jury members.

The final three members of Tika (Carson, Carolyn Wiger, and Yam Yam Aroccho) are also heavily featured.

Survivor 45 should bring back Ponderosa footage for the fans

Host Jeff Probst should see that Survivor fans get access to Ponderosa again for the new season.

Allowing fans to see videos of the castaways after they have been evicted is something the show should always do.

Ponderosa segments are a great way for fans to see what happened next with some of their favorite cast members. Since the Survivor Reunion Show has been removed, showing Ponderosa wouldn’t take anything away from the show.

For fans who want to see more pictures from Carson and the Survivor 44 cast, below is a post he shared of everyone heading to the airport after filming ended.

The members of the Survivor 45 tribes have been released. This information was leaked after the new cast finished filming its season in Fiji.

The Fall 2023 episodes will be 90 minutes long, providing longer installments for fans to watch each week.

And for fans who can’t get enough of her, Carolyn is selling expensive Cameo videos that can be purchased online.

Survivor 45 airs in the fall of 2023 on CBS.