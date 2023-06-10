How much does Carolyn Wiger charge for a Cameo?

Survivor 44 castaway Carolyn Wiger charges a lot for a Cameo.

Since her season began airing, Carolyn has become an extremely popular personality on reality television.

Many fans thought she was also on her way to winning that $1 million prize.

Carolyn ended up finishing in third place due to the jury votes.

And now fans can receive a personal video from her online.

Cameo is a site that allows a fan of a celebrity to pay a fee for that celebrity to leave them a message or extended video.

It can also be used as a gift that someone buys for a friend.

Carolyn talks about the price of her Cameo videos

“I had to because I couldn’t keep up,” Carolyn stated in a Twitter post.

Her video also mentioned that she would do her videos for just $30 over a short period.

That time has passed, and her Cameo prices are back to where they were before.

To book a personal video that lasts roughly two minutes and 30 seconds, the cost is $119.

Sample clips of her Cameos are also available, showing potential customers what she will do.

Below is the post that Carolyn recently put on social media about why her Cameos got so expensive.

