Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy shows appreciation for support amid father’s death

Madison LeCroy suffered a devastating blow before 2023 ended.

She revealed that her father, Ted LeCroy, passed away.

The Southern Charm star was incredibly close to her dad, sharing some special moments and messages along with the news he died.

Filming for Southern Charm Season 9 wrapped months ago, and the reunion was taped weeks ago.

Viewers won’t see Madison’s grief over losing her father, but she’s opened up about the support she’s received from her friends.

In her Instagram Story, Madison shared a post that said, “Shoutout to my dad for teaching me to be a man even though I’m his daughter.”

At the bottom of the share, she wrote words of appreciation for “everyone” who checked on her and was there for the reality TV star when she needed them “the most.”

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy sparks pregnancy speculation

Despite being filmed months ago, Season 9 of Southern Charm is still airing on Bravo.

During the finale episode, Madison LeCroy talked about wanting children with her husband, Brett Randle, as they prepared for Whitney-Sudler-Smith’s party.

The couple married in November 2021 and recently celebrated their first anniversary as husband and wife.

Madison was open about adding to their family but revealed that she had a difficult pregnancy with her son, Hudson. She was on bed rest for months and, in a prior episode, discussed some other complications with a doctor.

This led to viewers speculating whether Madison is currently pregnant. It’s unlikely right now for a few reasons. Not long ago, she filmed the Southern Charm reunion, and there was no visible baby bump.

Southern Charm Season 9 reunion

It was a less than eventful season for Madison LeCroy, who appeared to enjoy married life with the occasional pot-stirring moment.

She remained on the sidelines regarding the major drama, only adding in her snark or raising her voice when it came to her first.

Madison had a front-row seat as her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll, became public enemy number one in the group after it was revealed something had happened between him and Taylor Ann Green.

We expect more one-liners and snark from the Southern Charm star during the two-part reunion. She watched everything unfold as they were filming, and after watching it back, it’s likely she has more to say. Madison has never been one to sit back and be quiet — never.

The two-part Season 9 Southern Charm reunion begins on Thursday, January 11, at 8/7c on Bravo.