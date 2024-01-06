Southern Charm reunion trailer teases Austen’s exorcism, Shep’s ‘mistake,’ and more blonde tears

Season 9 of Southern Charm concluded with no resolution to the quadrangle between Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, and Olivia Flowers.

It took over the entire season, with only sprinkles of Madison LeCroy’s married life with Brett Randle, Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s relationship, and some boy time.

The Southern Charm reunion was filmed after BravoCon in November 2023 – plus it’s a two-part event!

Bravo released the reunion looks ahead of the trailer, and the Charmers brought the upscale looks to the table.

However, after the trailer for the Southern Charm reunion dropped, no one was concerned with fashion.

Here’s what you can expect from the two-part Season 9 Southern Charm reunion.

JT and Austen Kroll still butt heads

Adding JT, Rod, and Rodrigo to Southern Charm this season was much needed, as the cast has changed so much over the last three years.

JT was the one who dropped the bombshell that Taylor Ann Green was having sleepovers at Austen Kroll’s house, which led to the storyline that took over the season.

Throughout it all, JT had developed feelings for Olivia, telling her he loved her and would marry her immediately during the season finale. It also led to the confrontation between Austen and him at Whitney’s party.

In the preview for the Southern Charm reunion, JT tells Andy Cohen that he is going to perform the “first-ever f**kboy exorcism” as Shep Rose chimes in with “the power of JT compels you” and Austen looks on horrified.

No progress was made between the season wrapping and the reunion filming.

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green

Despite breaking up between the end of Season 8 and the Season 8 reunion, Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have been all over the place during Southern Charm this season.

He attempted to mend fences with Taylor during the season finale, but she admitted she was hoping for “more.”

During the trailer, Andy Cohen asks Shep if he still loves Taylor, and he says, “I would be lying if I didn’t say I made a mistake.” The scene quickly changes, so the rest of his thoughts will come when the two-part reunion airs.

More stand-out moments from the Southern Charm reunion trailer

Some other moments stood out from the Southern Charm trailer, including Venita Aspen putting Austen Kroll in his place for not offering a genuine apology to Shep Rose after his incident with Taylor Ann Green.

And speaking of Taylor, more about the text string with Whitney Sudler-Smith was revealed. Leva Bonaparte revealed she saw the thread. There were questions about whether Taylor sexted with Whitney or slept with him. However, her answers weren’t given in the trailer.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.