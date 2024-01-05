Is Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm pregnant?

Madison LeCroy has baby fever.

The Southern Charm star married Brett Randle in 2021, recently celebrating their first anniversary.

She has been open about wanting more kids with Brett after being a single mom to Hudson for years.

Throughout the season, Madison has teased getting pregnant, and now viewers wonder if she is expecting.

While talking to Miss Patricia Altschul, the blonde bombshell revealed it could take “years” to get pregnant because she’s never tried. Madison also confirmed that she was on bed rest with Hudson while chatting.

So, could another Southern Charm baby be on the horizon?

Is Madison LeCroy pregnant?

Season 9 of Southern Charm was filmed during the first half of 2022 and wrapped months ago.

While watching Madison LeCroy talk about becoming pregnant and building a family with Brett Randle, it doesn’t seem that is happening in the present.

There hasn’t been a pregnancy announcement, and Madison filmed the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion a few weeks ago. She looked fit and trim in her dress, and there were no signs of a baby bump.

Madison is very into working out and has stayed in great shape since before her wedding.

Despite no official word from Madison, it’s pretty safe to say the beautiful blonde isn’t pregnant.

Madison LeCroy is mourning a great loss

Just before the new year, Madison LeCroy revealed her dad, Ted LeCroy, passed away.

She shared a montage of clips, many from when she married Brett Randle. There were messages from her dad to her husband, some messages to her, and an adorable video of Hudon as a toddler.

There were photos of her family, as Madison was the youngest sibling, with an older brother and an older sister. She was incredibly close to her dad, often sharing him on social media.

It has been a tough year for the Southern Charm crew. Madison’s loss is the latest in a few losses within the Charmer group.

Olivia Flowers lost her brother, Conner Flowers, while Season 9 was filming. It was discussed heavily during the season, and it affected Olivia greatly.

Following Season 9 wrapping, Taylor Ann Green lost her brother, Worth Green. Despite being at odds, Olivia supported Taylor, knowing what it was like to lose a sibling.

With the reunion coming up, it will be interesting to see the dynamics between the cast and if Madison LeCroy has a baby announcement.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.