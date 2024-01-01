Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shares devastating loss

The Southern Charm cast was plagued with loss in 2023.

Madison LeCroy joins Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green in experiencing devastating losses.

She revealed her father passed away by sharing a series of moments with him, including her wedding in paradise and one adorable moment with her son, Hudson, telling his papa he’s his best friend.

The blonde beauty shared many memorable moments in her reel, including dancing with her dad, a few snaps of messages between Madison and him, and even one from her dad to Brett Randle.

Her relationship with her dad was special, and Madison often shared posts about him on social media.

Madison captioned her tribute, “He’s the greatest gift, your memory will drive me forward everyday. My forever superhero 🤍”

Madison LeCroy’s family

Madison LeCroy is the baby of the family, growing up with an older sister and brother.

Her parents, Ted and Tara LeCroy, were a big part of her life as she navigated her first failed marriage and life as a single mom of Hudson.

She was born and raised in Greenville and loves sharing family photos whenever possible.

The Southern Charm star shared a tribute to her dad, Ted, in 2020, writing, “Dad, you’re still the one I think of first when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me. You’re the best and we are lucky to have you.!!”

Madison LeCroy gets support from Southern Charm bestie Venita Aspen

While details surrounding Ted LeCroy’s passing weren’t made public, Madison LeCroy got plenty of support from her friends and followers.

Southern Charm’s Venita Aspen supported Madison, writing, “Thankful for him because he gave us you forever OUR hero because of that. I love you so and I am very sorry.”

Madison’s sister also showed up in the comment section, sharing, “We were so blessed to have such a loving Daddy💙”

Venita Aspen showed up for her friend. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

After less than a day of sharing the news of her father’s passing, Madison racked up almost 35,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments on her post.

Currently, Venita is the only Southern Charm cast member who publicly acknowledged her loss. Miss Patricia Altschul likely reached out to Madison privately, as she doesn’t typically do too much on social media, and the two are very close beyond the show.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.