Why isn’t Southern Charm on and when will it return?

Viewers hoping to get a dose of the Charmers tonight will be disappointed.

Season 9 of Southern Charm is on hiatus for the holiday season, but don’t worry; it won’t be long before it’s back on Bravo.

Instead of watching a new episode of Southern Charm where Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers are at odds, viewers will find Back to the Future playing on Bravo.

It’s been an up-and-down season, with plenty of drama without Kathryn Dennis a part of it.

The upcoming reunion promises to be good, with the Charmers watching back the season, plagued with drama and friendships ending.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, we have to get there first.

When will Season 9 of Southern Charm return?

The season finale of Southern Charm is right around the corner.

Bravo opted to air Back to the Future instead of the hit Bravo show and its spin-off, Southern Hospitality.

The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is often lost in a shuffle of chaos as the holiday season comes to a close, and viewership is typically down as other end-of-the-year programming is on.

Season 9 of Southern Charm will return on January 4 at its regular time of 8/7c, followed by Southern Hospitality at 9/8c.

That will serve as the season finale, bringing viewers to the two-part reunion on January 11 and 18.

Southern Charm Season 9 reunion looks

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Southern Charm reunion, Bravo shared the looks the cast chose.

They went dapper and elegant, even classier than some of The Real Housewives reunion wear.

The jury is out on who the best-dressed man and woman is, but one thing that viewers couldn’t stop talking about was Olivia Flowers’ look.

She wore a dress similar to Ariana Madix’s Vanderpump Rules reunion “revenge dress.”

While the looks are a hot topic, viewers are also interested in seeing how the reunion goes. Last season’s reunion was plagued with Taylor Ann Green losing it over the breakup with Shep Rose, and it was a huge scene.

Much of that has been hashed out, but now, the biggest issue is the idea that she had a fling with Austen Kroll. Olivia is upset, and Shep Rose continues to float through life. However, there have been accusations he has been sleeping with Taylor since their split following Season 8.

Buckle up; it will be a wild ride!

Southern Charm Season 9 returns on Thursday, January 4, at 8/7c on Bravo.