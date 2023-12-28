Southern Charm Season 9 reunion looks — Olivia Flowers channels Ariana Madix

It’s almost time for the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion!

The Charmers have been busy this season, especially with the Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll drama.

Olivia Flowers has declared her friendship with Taylor irreparable after her inappropriate actions with Austen.

And while it may seem Austen is getting off easier – that may not be the case when the Charmers sit down with Andy Cohen to rehash the complicated season.

The Southern Charm reunion looks dropped, and everyone seems dressed in their best. The men look dapper and the women elegant, but one comparison kept popping up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Did Olivia take her inspiration from Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and her red revenge dress after Scandoval?

Olivia Flowers channels Ariana Madix for Southern Charm reunion look

On Instagram, Bravo gave followers a peek at three Southern Charm reunion looks in a carousel post.

Craig Conover was the first photo, Madison LeCroy was the second photo, and Olivia Flowers was the final shot in the carousel.

As followers weighed in on the looks, one comparison repeatedly popped up.

One commenter wrote, “Is that Olivia’s version of the Ariana’s “Revenge” dress?”

Another queried, “Is Olivia reviving the revenge dress?!”

Someone else dissed Olivia and her feelings about the Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll situation, saying, “Olivia is a meh. They dated for a minute….beat up on Taylor n not on what’s his name. Watches a movie with him and takes her bra off too. How mad can she be? Boring”

Olivia gets dissed. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

When does the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion air?

Get ready for an intense Southern Charm Season 9 reunion.

Just one regular episode of Season 9 is left to air before the two-part reunion begins airing.

There is no new episode this week, as Bravo has chosen to save the Season 9 finale for the new year.

The two-part reunion begins on January 11 and will wrap up the following week on January 18.

Expect plenty of back and forth between Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers. New wounds have been opened as the women watch the season back, and at BravoCon in November, things still weren’t good between the once-close friends.

Conversations about Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s relationship status and how married life is going for Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle will likely be had.

There is so much to look forward to with the Charmers in the coming weeks, and the reunion looks did not disappoint.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.