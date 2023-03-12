Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis throws shade with ‘Vanderdump’ post

As Vanderpump Rules takes over the Bravo network on social media, it seems some Bravolebrities are sick of hearing about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Kathryn Dennis is one of them, and she decided to break up all of the “tom/raq posts.”

Depending on whether the rumors are true, the red-head Southern Charm star, or former star, wanted to add “something unexpected” to followers’ grids.

It’s been nearly two months since Kathryn shared anything on her Instagram page, though she has shared some Stories off and on. Her absence wasn’t explained, but it lines up with the filming of Season 9 of Southern Charm.

Kathryn chose the gorgeous photo, and it seems she wanted to get the attention away from #Scandoval and back into the Southern Charm realm.

She wrote, in part, “also, Tom/raq sounds like train wreck or is that just Freud slippin again ~~Rip. #vanderdump”

Southern Charm has its own drama

While everyone in the Bravosphere has been focused on Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss, a little Southern Charm hookup could get some attention.

Austen Kroll reportedly spent some time with Taylor Ann Green. While they will likely try to play it off as a kiss, it appears to have been much more. While no one cheated, Austen walked a fine line with the “bro code,” even if Shep Rose doesn’t seem bothered by it.

Taylor and Shep were together for a few years, and Austen had a little fling with Taylor’s good friend, Olivia Flowers.

Interestingly enough, Austen showed up to comment on Kathryn Dennis’ latest share using a simple 🥵 emoji.

Southern Charm followers were quick to call him out.

One said, “@krollthewarriorking your story with Taylor is small potatoes. Just weird since she said you’re like a brother🤷‍♂️”

While another wrote, “@krollthewarriorking why did you enter the chat with a fresh target 🎯 on your back? Ballsy. 🍿”

Southern Charm viewers came for Austen Kroll. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

What do we know about Season 9 of Southern Charm?

Aside from the hookup between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green, there will be a heavy focus on her this season. After her split from Shep and her outbursts at the reunion, the producers wanted to see more of her.

Madison LeCroy teased filming with her husband earlier this year. Brett Randle didn’t film with her last year, which was partially why she didn’t appear as much as in years prior.

Also, with Kathryn Dennis’ future in limbo with Southern Charm, viewers will have to wait to see if she returns in any capacity.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.