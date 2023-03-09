Madison LeCroy is building her portfolio.

She recently graced a magazine cover, and it appears she is gearing up to do more in the modeling world.

The Southern Charm beauty shared a photo by the pool in a dress that was stunning.

Madison appeared to channel her inner mermaid as the top was reminiscent of something Ariel from The Little Mermaid would don.

It was a nude/ivory-colored dress in what looked like a crochet pattern. Madison was seated in the photo, but the dress appeared full-length.

As she smiled at the camera, everything appeared to be going right.

The beautiful blonde had her hair pulled back, with only a few strands framing her face. The background was filled with greenery, giving off a serene vibe.

Madison LeCroy is strict about her exercise

Madison LeCroy has been on a health journey for quite some time now. Leading up to her November wedding, the blonde bombshell did all she could to stay in shape.

She often shares her workouts on Instagram, often shown with her training. Madison is incredibly determined and has done some pretty difficult moves throughout her training.

On top of her planned exercise and gym time, Madison is a very outdoorsy person. She plays golf, skis, and even goes hiking.

The reality TV star has shared some of her adventures alongside her husband, Brett Randle, and her son, Hudson. Naturally, she does everything in style.

Madison LeCroy is returning to Southern Charm

Southern Charm Season 9 is filming and should debut around the same time this year as last year.

Madison LeCroy is back and even teased Brett Randle would be joining her on the small screen. He didn’t film with her for Season 8, but it looks like he isn’t too shy anymore.

This time, it will be an interesting dynamic as Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have split, Kathryn Dennis isn’t returning, and Naomie Olindo is also done with the show.

The blonde beauty didn’t film much last season as she was busy with wedding prep, and since Brett didn’t want to film, it was hard to make it work. Madison has always been family-first, so it wasn’t shocking that she prioritized that.

Madison is determined to be a hustler and make money for her family, so between her reality TV gig, modeling, and collab with BeachRiot, she may just be laughing all the way to the bank.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.