Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis reunites with kids after losing custody

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis spent time with her daughter and son over the weekend.

The fiery redhead recently lost custody of her children to her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel. Kathryn is allowed visitation with Kensie and Saint, but it must be supervised at all times, and no overnights are allowed.

Things have been back and forth between the reality TV star and Thomas for years. At one point, she had custody of the kids, but most recently, he’s been raising them while she is allowed to see them for a few hours a couple of times a month.

Kathryn won’t be returning to Southern Charm for Season 9. She filmed less during Season 8 than in previous seasons as she navigated her relationship with Chleb Ravenell. They fought a lot, and he discontinued filming when they split.

Recently, she moved back home with her dad after some financial woes.

A lot has changed for Kathryn, including the time she spends with her son and daughter.

Kathryn Dennis poses with Kensie and Saint

On Instagram, Kathryn Dennis shared a photo as she posed in front of a chalk drawing which appeared to have been done by Kensie.

The kids looked happy to spend time with their mom, smiling from ear to ear for the camera.

Kathryn captioned the photo, “Had such a great day with the two most important people in my life”

Kathryn Dennis is working on her modeling career

Modeling has always been important to Kathryn Dennis.

When she arrived on the Southern Charm scene during Season 1, she was a young 21-year-old.

She caught the eye of Thomas Ravenel, and that is what began their on-again-off-again love affair.

However, she has talked about modeling occasionally while on the show. She even filmed a photoshoot with her and Kensie that made it onto Southern Charm.

Kathryn recently shared a galactic photo of herself, presumably from a modeling job she took. Some other shots have been added to her Instagram page, but she has posted less frequently since her financial woes and custody situation was made public.

Kathryn hasn’t revealed what she plans to do since she isn’t returning to Southern Charm for Season 9. Viewers assumed she would be back, but that’s not the case, and filming wrapped earlier this year.

Her primary focus seems to be seeing her kids, spending time with them when she can, and spending less time on social media.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.