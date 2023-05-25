Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis gets gassed up by fans amid her parental woes

Kathryn Dennis may no longer be a part of the Bravo show she helped launch, but that doesn’t mean she is done with the spotlight.

The former Southern Charm star shared two modeling shots where she donned a futuristic blue outfit, and her fans were there to gas her up.

A lot has happened this year for Kathryn, not just the revelation she wasn’t returning to Southern Charm.

Critics and fans know the fiery redhead has had ups and downs with her children’s father, Thomas Ravenel.

They have battled over custody of Kensie and Saint for the last several years, with the kids going back and forth. Earlier this year, Kathryn revealed why she lost custody of her kids and detailed the hoops she was jumping through to see them.

At that point, they were still fighting over who should get permanent custody of the kids. It was recently revealed that Thomas got custody of the kids again, and Kathryn would only be allowed supervised visits.

Kathryn Dennis called ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful’

While Kathryn Dennis has not publicly discussed what is happening in her life recently, she has shared a few posts on Instagram.

The most recent one was from a modeling shoot where the former Southern Charm star donned a shiny blue futuristic-looking outfit. The top was strapless, and she had her thumbs in her pants pockets while posing for the camera.

Her fans came to support her in the comment section.

One follower called her “stunning,” while another wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 dang babes! That fit is amazing👏👏👏👏”

Kathryn was also called “beautiful,” as someone else noted they “love it!”

Kathryn’s fans loved her look. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

What’s next for Kathryn Dennis?

Without a return to Southern Charm, fans are wondering what Kathryn Dennis will do without the show.

She has been a staple on the Bravo show since the beginning. Her relationship carried the earlier seasons, and it’s unclear how long the show will last without her and the drama she brings.

Kathryn has reportedly moved home to live with her father and has remained quiet about her future plans or problems. There have been some vague posts from her, but nothing concrete has been revealed.

Modeling might be on the horizon for her, as it is something she has done in the past. The recent photo Kathryn shared was from a shoot in Nashville, but it was unclear if it was shot recently or a reshare of something she shot before.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.